Prime Minister Chebaz slams Imran Khan’s ‘vicious role’ in deteriorating foreign relations





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks during a news conference in Lahore November 5, 2022. APPPM Shehbaz slams PTI leader for damaging Pakistan’s foreign relations.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday criticized PTI Chairman Imran Khan for damaging Pakistan’s foreign relations to pursue “his own petty policy”.

The Prime Minister’s comments came in reaction to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s interview with the Financial Times in which he expressed his wish to restore ties with the United States.

The Prime Minister, taking to Twitter, wrote that Khan’s interview with the publication is a reminder of his “vicious role” in undermining the country’s interests.

“Niazi’s interview with FT in which he refuted his foreign conspiracy theory is a reminder of the vicious role he played in damaging Pakistan’s foreign relations while pursuing his own petty politics,” the PM tweeted. Shehbaz.

He further added that the nation is shocked by Khan’s “deceit and betrayal inflicting irreparable damage on Pakistan”.

The head of the PTI, in an interview with FT, signaled a desire to mend relations with Washington through cooperation in the future. Khan has previously maintained the stance of an “American conspiracy” behind his removal from the prime minister’s office through a no-confidence motion in April this year.

The former prime minister said he no longer blames Washington and would welcome dignified ties if re-elected as prime minister.

‘Khan will be held accountable’: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Earlier in the day, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday lambasted the PTI chairman saying he had now dropped the foreign conspiracy narrative after wreaking havoc on national interests.

She added that the former prime minister could not be pardoned after recanting his story and would be held accountable.

After calling Parliament, the Pakistani army and national institutions traitors, he cannot let himself go by simply saying that it is behind me and it is over,” the PML-N leader added during of a press conference.

Khan, she said, had no choice but to abandon his bogus rhetoric about conspiracy, imported government and regime change. Imran Khan has put Pakistan’s interests in grave danger because of his lust for power, she added.

‘Khan’s U-turn is unacceptable’: Senator Sherry Rehman

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said Khan should not try to retract her US conspiracy narrative now because it was a national security issue.

Rehman took to Twitter and said Khan’s U-turn was “unacceptable”. She added that the former prime minister, after causing diplomatic damage to Pakistan, says he will not blame the United States.

“Leaked audio shows that Imran Khan fabricated a false narrative and planned to play on it,” she wrote in her tweet, adding that Khan had accused national institutions based on the narrative.

