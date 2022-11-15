Rishi Sunak must cut Russian oil and gas to annihilate Vladimir Putin

Demonstrators show their solidarity with the Ukrainian people during a demonstration in Parliament Square (Stephen Chung / Alamy Stock Photo)

Ukrainians at home and abroad are closely watching political developments in the UK.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was our staunchest and most important international ally and supporter. Time and time again he proved he understood what we were up against and what we needed. His first question was always, “What do you need?” He led the West’s response to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of our country.

Rishi Sunak will have seen firsthand how well Boris responded, as he sat on Boris’ shoulder as Chancellor during Johnson’s tenure. Now it’s up to him to respond accordingly, rise to the occasion and achieve the same levels of support that Johnson has already provided. Early signs of these early stages of his premiership are good. Sunak has retained the services of a Secretary of Defense and a Minister of Foreign Affairs who have been exemplary in their support of our cause.

Ben Wallace has been at the forefront of providing military aid and supplies, particularly the NLAW anti-tank weapon system, throughout our struggle. James Cleverly, even during his limited time as Foreign Secretary, made waves and demonstrated clear support for Ukraine – at the United Nations, calling on the world to reject Russia’s sham referendums and, domestically , hitting the Iranian regime with sanctions for their supply of military drones that attack civilians here in Ukraine.

Sunak knows what he needs to do – he has a clear example to follow and loyal supporters of Ukraine in key positions in his government. It only remains for him to continue on this promising base and deliver for the people of Ukraine as we continue to push back the army of the Russian tyrant.

We can always do more to support our fight against Vladimir Putin and his invasion. The Russian oligarchs treated London and the UK as their personal shopping center and real estate storage. This cannot go on. Putin and those around him must have their British assets seized. Moreover, I hope he will seriously consider proposals that would allow Ukraine to receive reparations from Russia once we win this war.

The real path to pain for Putin is to strike at Russia’s dependence on supplying countries around the world with oil and gas. I’m glad the UK and the world saw this and took steps to shed their dependence on Russian supplies. The short-term pain of Russia’s removal will be more than covered by the development of a reliable national energy grid, fit for the future of a great nation like the UK.

As Ben Wallace remains Defense Secretary, I am hopeful that the UK will continue to provide us with military supplies and humanitarian aid. Without Western support, without Western weapons systems, without Western aid, we might not be able to drive Russian forces out of our territory. However, this flow of support must continue – without this support we cannot be certain of victory. Heavy artillery is the most important weapon that NATO, the UK and the West can provide us with – it is artillery that has enabled our successful counter-attacks across the front line.

One last point. It’s time to pull Russia out of the UN Security Council (UNSC). It is a travesty that this state of affairs continues. The invasion of Ukraine and the way Russia has behaved since Putin took power make a mockery of the idea that the UN provides security for nations around the world. It is time we recognized that Russia and Putin do not have the right to be permanent members of the UNSC. The USSR does not exist and Russia was one of the worst countries in the world in terms of contributing to the destabilization of global security.

Ukraine is ready to continue its strategic cooperation with the UK. Once we win, we won’t forget the support from the UK.

Oleksiy Goncharenko is MP for Odes

