Politics
G20 Summit in Bali Live Updates: PM Modi interacts with Biden, Sunak and Macron on the sidelines of the G20 Summit
Indonesian President Joko Widodo opened the G20 summit in Bali on Tuesday, with leaders expected to pressure member Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
“It’s an honor for Indonesia to host the G20 summit, I understand that we need huge efforts to be able to sit together in this room,” Widodo said ahead of the first session. Catch all live updates
Watch PM Modi’s speech at an Indian community event in Bali here
The achievements of the Indian diaspora make us proud,” Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a community program in Bali, Indonesia.
“India can learn a lot from Indonesia”
A few months ago, on August 15, India celebrated 75 years of independence. Indonesia’s Independence Day comes two days after India’s, August 17. But Indonesia was lucky to gain independence two years before India. India has a lot to learn from Indonesia,” Prime Minister Modi said at the Indian community event in Bali.
But in its 75-year long development journey, India can bring a lot to Indonesia. India’s talent, technology, innovation and industry have made a name for themselves before the world. Several major companies in the world have CEOs of Indian descent,” Prime Minister Modi added.
India and Indonesia are 90 nautical miles close: PM Modi
Relations between India and Indonesia are strong during good and bad times. In 2018, when Indonesia was hit by an earthquake, we immediately launched Operation Samudra Maitri”, Prime Minister Modi talks about Indonesia-India diplomatic relations
That year when I arrived in Jakarta, I had said that India and Indonesia might be 90 nautical miles apart, but in reality we are not 90 nautical miles but 90 nautical miles apart,” Prime Minister Modi added.
People sing “Modi, Modi” at an Indian community event in Bali
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the gathering at the Indian community event in Bali, Indonesia, as people chanted “Modi, Modi”.
PM Modi speaks about Odisha’s ‘Bali Jatra’ at event in Indonesia
Addressing the crowd of Indians gathered to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the latter said: “When Indonesians see pictures of this year’s Bali Jatra on the internet, they will be proud and happy. at Covid, some obstacles had arisen. After several years, Bali Jatra Mahotsav is celebrated on a large scale with massive attendance in Odisha”
PM Modi addresses Indian community in Bali
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an Indian community event in Bali, the Indonesian capital. The prime minister greeted the gathering at the Indian community event, as people chanted “Modi, Modi”.
“As I speak to you in Bali and we sing songs of Indonesian traditions, 1500 km from here in the Indian Cuttack, Bali Yatra Mahotsav continues – Bali Jatra. This Mahotsav celebrates Indonesian trade relations dating back thousands of years. years,” PM Modi told the gathering.
PM Modi warns G-20 leaders over food crisis
Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned G-20 leaders that today’s fertilizer shortage could become tomorrow’s food crisis as he made a strong case for maintaining a ‘stable’ supply chain for manure and food grains.
Biden meets Erdogan at G20 summit in Bali
US President Joe Biden met with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday on the sidelines of a G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali, according to Erdogan’s office and footage of the meeting on Turkish state broadcaster TRT.
Prime Minister Modi and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meet on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali
Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Rishi Sunak on the first day of the G20 summit in Bali
Now is the time to pressure Russia for peace-Zelenskiy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday urged world leaders to back a plan to end the war in his country, saying now was the time to push for peace after Russia’s defeat in the southern city of Kherson .
Most leaders agree to condemn Russia for the war
The statement cites a discussion at the summit on the impact of the conflict on the global economy. It refers to the war in Ukraine “but not Russia’s war in Ukraine”, and represents a compromise in wording designed to get as many G-20 leaders to sign on as possible.
Zelenskiy urges G20 to adopt Ukraine’s plan to restore peace
-Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday called on the Group of 20 major economies (G20) meeting in Indonesia to strengthen their leadership and stop Russia’s war in his country under a peace plan he proposed .
There should be no restrictions on energy supply: PM Modi
“Today’s fertilizer shortage is tomorrow’s food crisis, for which the world will have no solution. We should reach a mutual agreement to keep the fertilizer and food grain supply chain stable and assured,” Modi said.
Need to ensure adequate supply chains: PM Modi
At the G20 summit this morning, spoke during the session on food and energy security. Highlighted India’s efforts to enhance food security for our citizens. Also spoke on the need to ensure adequate supply chains for food and fertilizers: PM Modi
We focus on natural farming: PM Modi
In India, to enhance sustainable food security, we are emphasizing natural farming and making millets, along with other traditional food grains, more popular. Also spoke about India’s progress in renewable energy: PM Narendra Modi
US President Joe Biden walks towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the start of the G20 summit
Need for hour is to show concrete and collective determination to secure peace: PM Modi
The responsibility for creating a new world order for the post-Covid period rests on our shoulders: PM Modi at the G-20 summit. The need of the hour is to show concrete and collective determination to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world, says Prime Minister Modi at the G-20 summit
World has higher expectations of G-20: PM Modi
Today the world has higher expectations of the G-20, our group’s relevance has become more important: PM Modi at G-20
Institutions like the UN have failed to meet global challenges: PM Modi
We should not shy away from acknowledging that multilateral institutions like the UN have failed to address global challenges: PM Modi
By 2030, half of our electricity will be produced from renewable sources: PM Modi
Time-limited and affordable financing and sustainable supply of technologies for developing countries are essential for an inclusive energy transition, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit
India commits to clean energy and environment: PM Modi
India’s energy security is also important for global growth, as it is the fastest growing economy in the world. We must not promote any restrictions on energy supply and the stability of the energy market must be ensured.
The challenge for poor citizens in all countries is more serious: PM Modi
The challenge for poor citizens in every country is more serious. Daily life was already a struggle for them: PM Modi at G-20 session
Global supply chains are in shambles: PM Modi
Global supply chains are in shambles; there is a crisis of essentials, and essential goods everywhere in the world: PM Modi at the G20 summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20
Prime Minister Modi Praises Indonesia for G20 Leadership in Challenging Global Environment; quote climate change, covid pandemic and ukraine.
Prime Minister Modi attends the G20 working session in Indonesia on food and energy security.
In his intervention, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the importance of resilient supply chains for food, fertilizer and energy, the need for affordable financing for a smooth energy transition for countries in the South: MEA
Download the app to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!
|
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/g20-summit-in-bali-live-updates-pm-narendra-modi-joe-biden-ukraine-war-xi-jinping-11668480945078.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- G20 Summit in Bali Live Updates: PM Modi interacts with Biden, Sunak and Macron on the sidelines of the G20 Summit
- Britain’s King Charles celebrates his 74th birthday in a new role.
- Rishi Sunak must cut Russian oil and gas to annihilate Vladimir Putin
- Pac-12 Performance Awards, presented by Nextiva – Football Week 11
- Prime Minister Chebaz slams Imran Khan’s ‘vicious role’ in deteriorating foreign relations
- The political world is preparing for the announcement of Donald Trump on Tuesday
- 3.4 magnitude earthquake hits Maharashtra
- Bulldog Balls: Mississippi State men’s and women’s basketball off to a strong start
- G-20 must stand firm on Russia and demand an end to the war in Ukraine
- Half a million young children could die in Somalia, UN warns – BBC News
- VULCAIN BY CHARLIE DUNNE, ‘Cricket Jose Ferrer’ gold plated wristwatch, ref. 305012
- 7 Joggers For Men And Women To Up The Cozy Quotient This Cozy Season