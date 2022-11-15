G20 Summit in Bali Live Updates: PM Modi interacts with Biden, Sunak and Macron on the sidelines of the G20 Summit

Connect with us

Indonesian President Joko Widodo opened the G20 summit in Bali on Tuesday, with leaders expected to pressure member Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s an honor for Indonesia to host the G20 summit, I understand that we need huge efforts to be able to sit together in this room,” Widodo said ahead of the first session. Catch all live updates

15 November 2022, 16:06:22 IST

Watch PM Modi’s speech at an Indian community event in Bali here

The achievements of the Indian diaspora make us proud,” Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a community program in Bali, Indonesia.

15 November 2022, 15:46:39 IST

“India can learn a lot from Indonesia”

A few months ago, on August 15, India celebrated 75 years of independence. Indonesia’s Independence Day comes two days after India’s, August 17. But Indonesia was lucky to gain independence two years before India. India has a lot to learn from Indonesia,” Prime Minister Modi said at the Indian community event in Bali.

But in its 75-year long development journey, India can bring a lot to Indonesia. India’s talent, technology, innovation and industry have made a name for themselves before the world. Several major companies in the world have CEOs of Indian descent,” Prime Minister Modi added.

Means PM

Show full picture

Means PM
15 November 2022, 15:44:36 IST

India and Indonesia are 90 nautical miles close: PM Modi

Relations between India and Indonesia are strong during good and bad times. In 2018, when Indonesia was hit by an earthquake, we immediately launched Operation Samudra Maitri”, Prime Minister Modi talks about Indonesia-India diplomatic relations

That year when I arrived in Jakarta, I had said that India and Indonesia might be 90 nautical miles apart, but in reality we are not 90 nautical miles but 90 nautical miles apart,” Prime Minister Modi added.

15 November 2022, 15:31:34 IST

People sing “Modi, Modi” at an Indian community event in Bali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the gathering at the Indian community event in Bali, Indonesia, as people chanted “Modi, Modi”.

15 November 2022, 15:24:27 IST

PM Modi speaks about Odisha’s ‘Bali Jatra’ at event in Indonesia

Addressing the crowd of Indians gathered to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the latter said: “When Indonesians see pictures of this year’s Bali Jatra on the internet, they will be proud and happy. at Covid, some obstacles had arisen. After several years, Bali Jatra Mahotsav is celebrated on a large scale with massive attendance in Odisha”

PM Modi at the Indian Gathering in Bali, Indonesia

Show full picture

PM Modi at the Indian Gathering in Bali, Indonesia
15 November 2022, 15:20:22 IST

PM Modi addresses Indian community in Bali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an Indian community event in Bali, the Indonesian capital. The prime minister greeted the gathering at the Indian community event, as people chanted “Modi, Modi”.

“As I speak to you in Bali and we sing songs of Indonesian traditions, 1500 km from here in the Indian Cuttack, Bali Yatra Mahotsav continues – Bali Jatra. This Mahotsav celebrates Indonesian trade relations dating back thousands of years. years,” PM Modi told the gathering.

15 November 2022, 14:24:14 IST

PM Modi warns G-20 leaders over food crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned G-20 leaders that today’s fertilizer shortage could become tomorrow’s food crisis as he made a strong case for maintaining a ‘stable’ supply chain for manure and food grains.

15 November 2022, 14:11:34 IST

Biden meets Erdogan at G20 summit in Bali

US President Joe Biden met with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday on the sidelines of a G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali, according to Erdogan’s office and footage of the meeting on Turkish state broadcaster TRT.

Nov 15 2022, 12:04:32 IST

Prime Minister Modi and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meet on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali

Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Rishi Sunak on the first day of the G20 summit in Bali

November 15, 2022, 10:55:07 IST

Now is the time to pressure Russia for peace-Zelenskiy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday urged world leaders to back a plan to end the war in his country, saying now was the time to push for peace after Russia’s defeat in the southern city of Kherson .

November 15, 2022, 10:53:39 AM IST

Most leaders agree to condemn Russia for the war

The statement cites a discussion at the summit on the impact of the conflict on the global economy. It refers to the war in Ukraine “but not Russia’s war in Ukraine”, and represents a compromise in wording designed to get as many G-20 leaders to sign on as possible.

November 15, 2022, 10:52:07 IST

Zelenskiy urges G20 to adopt Ukraine’s plan to restore peace

-Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday called on the Group of 20 major economies (G20) meeting in Indonesia to strengthen their leadership and stop Russia’s war in his country under a peace plan he proposed .

15 November 2022, 09:35:35 IST

There should be no restrictions on energy supply: PM Modi

“Today’s fertilizer shortage is tomorrow’s food crisis, for which the world will have no solution. We should reach a mutual agreement to keep the fertilizer and food grain supply chain stable and assured,” Modi said.

15 November 2022, 09:28:26 IST

Need to ensure adequate supply chains: PM Modi

At the G20 summit this morning, spoke during the session on food and energy security. Highlighted India’s efforts to enhance food security for our citizens. Also spoke on the need to ensure adequate supply chains for food and fertilizers: PM Modi

Nov 15 2022, 09:26:54 IST

We focus on natural farming: PM Modi

In India, to enhance sustainable food security, we are emphasizing natural farming and making millets, along with other traditional food grains, more popular. Also spoke about India’s progress in renewable energy: PM Narendra Modi

15 November 2022, 09:17:50 IST

US President Joe Biden walks towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the start of the G20 summit

15 November 2022, 09:11:21 IST

Need for hour is to show concrete and collective determination to secure peace: PM Modi

The responsibility for creating a new world order for the post-Covid period rests on our shoulders: PM Modi at the G-20 summit. The need of the hour is to show concrete and collective determination to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world, says Prime Minister Modi at the G-20 summit

Nov 15 2022, 09:08:38 IST

World has higher expectations of G-20: PM Modi

Today the world has higher expectations of the G-20, our group’s relevance has become more important: PM Modi at G-20

Nov 15 2022, 09:07:36 IST

Institutions like the UN have failed to meet global challenges: PM Modi

We should not shy away from acknowledging that multilateral institutions like the UN have failed to address global challenges: PM Modi

November 15, 2022, 09:04:17 AM

By 2030, half of our electricity will be produced from renewable sources: PM Modi

Time-limited and affordable financing and sustainable supply of technologies for developing countries are essential for an inclusive energy transition, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit

15 November 2022, 09:02:49 IST

India commits to clean energy and environment: PM Modi

India’s energy security is also important for global growth, as it is the fastest growing economy in the world. We must not promote any restrictions on energy supply and the stability of the energy market must be ensured.

Nov 15 2022, 08:59:56 IST

The challenge for poor citizens in all countries is more serious: PM Modi

The challenge for poor citizens in every country is more serious. Daily life was already a struggle for them: PM Modi at G-20 session

Nov 15 2022, 08:58:13 AM IST

Global supply chains are in shambles: PM Modi

Global supply chains are in shambles; there is a crisis of essentials, and essential goods everywhere in the world: PM Modi at the G20 summit.

Nov 15 2022, 08:54:29 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20

Prime Minister Modi Praises Indonesia for G20 Leadership in Challenging Global Environment; quote climate change, covid pandemic and ukraine.

Nov 15 2022, 08:53:24 AM IST

Prime Minister Modi attends the G20 working session in Indonesia on food and energy security.

In his intervention, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the importance of resilient supply chains for food, fertilizer and energy, the need for affordable financing for a smooth energy transition for countries in the South: MEA

