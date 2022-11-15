Anthony Albanese meets Xi Jinping ending China’s diplomatic blockade

Xi used his opening remarks at the 30-minute meeting to tell Albanese that it was in the fundamental interests of the two countries to develop their relations, reflecting their status as important countries in the Asia-Pacific region. In recent years, China-Australia relations have experienced some difficulties, the Chinese president said in an unofficial translation. It’s something we wouldn’t want to see. Since you assumed the leadership, you have spoken about China-Australia relations many times and repeatedly expressed that you will handle China-Australia relations with maturity. I attach great importance to your opinion. Xi did not mention the AUKUS alliance on nuclear-powered submarines between Australia, the UK and the US, although China opposed the deal.

Albanese called for restraint on the treatment of Taiwan, after Beijing launched military exercises around the island in August, and called for maintaining the status quo. Loading On human rights, the Prime Minister spoke about the treatment of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang and the detention of Australian journalist Cheng Lei and Australian author Yang Hengjun in China. Albanese said the two sides have been working to stabilize relations ahead of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, an event that will take place next month. When former Labor Prime Minister Gough Whitlam established diplomatic relations between Australia and the People’s Republic of China in 1972, we agreed on principles to guide the relationship based on equality, respect and mutual benefits and a commitment to coexist peacefully, he told Xi.

And these principles remain important today. Albanese used the meeting to ask Xi to lift trade sanctions on Australian products, arguing it was in the interests of both nations for Beijing to remove restrictions on coal, beef, barley, lobster and imported Australian wine. Beijing cut off all high-level contact with Australia nearly three years ago as Chinese ministers refused to heed calls from their Australian counterparts in retaliation for the Morrison government’s public calls for an international inquiry into the origins of the pandemic. of COVID-19. The nadir followed years of heightened tensions, as Australia antagonized Beijing by passing legislation aimed at cracking down on foreign interference and banning Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei from the country’s 5G network. The Albanians’ meeting with Xi preceded a series of meetings in Bali with world leaders, including new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trade is expected to be a priority for Albanese as the government races to finalize free trade deals with the UK and India by the end of the month and the European Union early this year next. Loading Business leaders and foreign policy experts welcomed the meeting while warning that they did not expect major policy changes in the short term. The meeting is certainly positive, but I wouldn’t attach expectations to any short-term relief, said Wine & Grape Australia chief Lee McLean. That said, if we can renormalize the relationship, it could open up opportunities in the future.

Wine exports to China fell 92% to $21 million in the year to the end of September, according to Wine Australia. The head of Australia’s Strategic Policy Institute, Justin Bassi, said Xi’s finally asking for a meeting was a sign that Australia’s foreign and defense policy was getting results. Loading Beijing now accepts that engagement is in its longer-term interest because Australia has proven more resilient than Beijing previously judged, said Bassi, a former senior adviser to the coalition government. The meeting is unlikely to produce immediate results such as the removal of trade restrictions, but that is not the purpose of the meeting. For Prime Minister Albanese, it shows that he and Australia can engage with all countries in the national and regional interest and that tensions can be managed, not ignored.

Former ambassador and national security chief Dennis Richardson said it would be totally unrealistic to expect trade restrictions to be lifted soon, but said further talks between trade officials were a realistic goal. There is some adjustment in terms of wolf warrior diplomacy, he said, using the popular term for China’s sometimes aggressive language against other countries. However, I don’t think their fundamental global and regional outlook has changed. Richardson, former chief executive of the Australian Security Intelligence Organization and ambassador to the United States, said there are enduring differences between Australia and China on issues such as territorial claims in the South China Sea and Chinese ambitions in the Pacific. Australia’s strategic analysis chief Michael Shoebridge said Xi could take advantage of the meeting by threatening Australia in the future with another deep freeze if there is friction over Chinese ambitions in the Solomon Islands and The pacific.