Being responsible means we must’: Indonesian president at G20 on war in Ukraine | world news





Indonesian President Joko Widodo told G20 members to “end the war” as he opened a leaders’ summit in Bali on Tuesday that will be dominated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “To be responsible means to create non-zero sum situations, to be responsible here also means that we must end the war. If the war does not end, it will be difficult for the world to move forward”, a- he declared to the leaders before the opening of the summit. session. Looking forward to a joint G20 statement condemning Russia’s eight-month invasion and threats to use nuclear weapons, US and European officials described the Bali summit as evidence of the growing isolation of Russia. But Jakarta pursues a neutral foreign policy and has fended off Western pressure to disinvite Moscow ahead of the meeting. Without mentioning Russia by name, Widodo called on members not to allow another cold war between the great powers. “We must not divide the world into parts. We must not allow the world to fall into another Cold War,” he said. Russia is represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, with President Vladimir Putin avoiding the rally. Read more: At G20, Ukrainian Zelensky tells G19 ‘time has come’ to end Russia’s war Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the meeting virtually. G20 leaders are meeting in Bali as soaring inflation fueled by Moscow’s invasion plunges millions more into poverty and tips several nations into recession. U.S. allies hope the economic headwinds created by the war will draw in G20 countries that, while cautious about exposing Russia, are deeply concerned about rising prices. Widodo said the bloc of major world economies must succeed in dealing with the world’s most pressing crises. “Today the eyes of the world are on us. Are we going to be successful? Or are we going to add one more failure? he told delegates. “For me, the G20 must succeed, it must not fail.”

