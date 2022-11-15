A comeback or revenge for Donald Trump?





Comebacks are often attempted but rarely successful. In sport, Muhammad Ali and Bjrn Borg failed. The movie archives are full of comebacks, consider Rudy and Rocky IV, but Sharon Stone and Eddie Murphy’s comeback efforts were flops.

The Book of Proverbs reminds us that a righteous man falls seven times and gets up again. But Trump might heed the caveat in the next sentence, which warns, but the wicked will fall into evil.

Mounting a likely third presidential campaign in the wake of his disastrous contribution to Republican midterm failures, Trump faces great odds and the threat that he will be accused of seeking revenge as much as coming back.

Trump attempts to follow soccer cleats Andrew Luck and Alex Smith. Baseballs Buster Posey returned, nine years apart. But Mark Spitz couldn’t pull it off. Skiings Lindsey Vonn did it and there’s still time for Mikaela Shiffrin to do it.

Historians and commentators often refer to Grover Cleveland, who won the presidency in 1884, lost it in 1888, and regained it in 1892. His wife, Frances, advised White House staff not to make substantial changes to the decoration; she told them that she and her husband would return.

But the best example for Trump might be Winston Churchill, who made many comebacks from internment in a Pretoria POW camp to famed Boer War chronicler, architect of military defeats in two wars ( the Dardanelles in World War I, Norway in World War II). War II) to the valiant British leader (the fight against Nazi Germany), capped by his return to 10 Downing St. in 1951 after his defeat in 1945. (Like Trump, Churchill was an accomplished practitioner of verbal comeback. Nancy Astor, the first woman elected to Parliament, once told Churchill that if she married him she would put poison in his coffee. If I married you, he shot back, I would drink it.)

Trump likes to teach his enemies a lesson but rarely learns lessons himself, which sets him apart from Churchill, who, wrote Andrew Roberts in Churchill: Walking with Destiny, succeeded because he learned from his mistakes and put the lessons to good use.

Trump could learn from others who have trod the world stage, retired in ignominy, and returned in triumph.

Napoleon is not a good example; his return to the European continent after an exile on the island of Elba ended in defeat at Waterloo. But Britain’s Benjamin Disraeli could work; he went from financial ruin, a breakdown and four successive parliamentary defeats to finally winning a seat in Westminster, becoming the ultimate insider and becoming Prime Minister for six years.

The lesson: Once inside the established institutions, respect them and become their master.

He could look to Richard Nixon, who nearly lost his VP spot on the 1952 Dwight Eisenhowers ticket but recovered with his Checkers speech and lost the 1960 presidential election to John F. Kennedy. . He lost his first comeback effort in the 1962 California gubernatorial campaign and appeared to quit politics, telling reporters, you don’t have Nixon to play anymore, because, gentlemen, this is my last conference of hurry. Six years later, he was president.

The lesson: Let’s get back to the kind of respectable, plausible candidates Nixon made in the 1966 midterms. Also: stay in the background for a while. Ditch the angry profile. No one likes a loser raging on the moors.

He could look north for Pierre Elliott Trudeau, who served as Canada’s prime minister for more than 11 years, was defeated, and then returned for another four years. Three decades later, his son Justin Trudeau became prime minister.

The lesson: Intellectual acumen (the father) and relentless optimism (the son) are powerful political weapons. You don’t need both, even if one of America’s great political comeback artists, Bill Clinton, had them. He returned to the Governors Mansion in Arkansas after joking that he went from the nation’s youngest governor at the time to its youngest former governor and won the 1992 Democratic presidential nomination after losing the New Hampshire primary.

It may be too late for Trump to acquire the profile of the scholarly statesman. It’s not too late to ditch the dark talk. Making America great again, after all, requires making America optimistic again. Above all, as voters showed last week, reigning in a democratic system requires believing in the cogs of democracy.

David M. Shribman, former Washington bureau chief for the Globe, is editor emeritus of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and a scholar-in-residence at Carnegie Mellon University.

