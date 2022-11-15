PM Modi is welcomed by Joko Widodo in Indonesia for the G20 summit.





November 15, Indonesia – The annual G20 summit kicked off today in Bali, with world leaders amid difficulties of debate sparked by the Covid-19 outbreak and, more recently, Russia’s war in Ukraine in over the next two days. Indonesian President Joko Widodo welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the summit site before the start of the summit ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a return to the path of “ceasefire and dialogue” to resolve the Ukrainian crisis and condemned the promotion of any limitation of energy supplies, despite the call of the West to boycott Russian oil and gas. Climate change, the Covid-19 outbreak, developments in Ukraine and related global challenges, according to Modi, have taken their toll on the world, and global supply systems are in “ruin”. On India’s future G-20 chairmanship, Modi said that when the group’s leaders meet in the “holy land of Buddha and Gandhi”, they “will all agree to bring a powerful message of peace to the world. “. During a session on food and energy security, the Prime Minister highlighted the global ramifications, saying that there is a crisis of basic necessities and important items all over the world and that the problem of poor residents of every country is “more serious” today. “Recovering together makes you stronger. Indonesian President @jokowi greets Prime Minister @narendramodi ahead of the G20 summit in Bali. Today’s @g20org Summit program includes detailed discussions on modern global concerns such as food, energy security and health. Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet. After the conference in Indonesia, India will assume the chairmanship of Group 20 for one year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a G20 working session on “Health” today and address the Indian community in Bali, the external affairs ministry said. In a video posted on Twitter, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: “The Prime Minister also met during his in-session address. We have session 2 later in the afternoon, which is on health. He will then address the Indian community. He further said that another session on digital transformation will be held tomorrow and Prime Minister Modi along with the other leaders will visit Mangroove Forest. US President Joe Biden today rushed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to shake his hand before they took their seats next to each other at the ongoing G20 summit in Bali, in Indonesia. In one video, Prime Minister Modi appears to have missed President Biden approaching him at first, but quickly turns around for a handshake and a hug. As President Biden takes his seat, Prime Minister Modi says something to him that makes him laugh. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval of India are watching and will then take their places directly behind the two leaders. President Biden is also seen interacting with other foreign leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, who is standing nearby. Earlier at the G20 summit, Prime Minister Modi cited World War II to urge the world to find a way to return to the path of diplomacy in Ukraine. “Planetary War II has wreaked havoc on the world over the past century. Following this, the leaders made a concerted effort to follow the path of peace. Now it’s our turn,” he said. India is poised to assume the presidency of the G20, a strong group that accounts for 85% of global GDP and 75% of trade, and will host the summit next year. “I am confident that when the G20 meets next year in the holy land of Buddha and Gandhi, we will all agree to send a powerful message of peace to the world,” Prime Minister Modi said.

