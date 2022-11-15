Trump may struggle to spend $93 million in war chests for 2024 campaign





After nearly two years of hinting at the possibility, former President Donald Trump is expected to officially announce his 2024 presidential bid on Tuesday evening.

But despite holding nearly $100 million in campaign funds in a handful of different political action committees, Trump won’t be able to use much of that money, at least directly, for his comeback bid.

Indeed, Save America, a “leadership PAC” that Trump has used as his primary fundraising vehicle since the end of his 2020 campaign, raising more than $100 million in the process, cannot be legally converted. into a presidential campaign account.

But the former president may be looking for a well-worn legal loophole, according to a watchdog group, by funneling some or all of that money into a new super PAC called “MAGA, Inc. which legally cannot coordinating with Trump and his official campaign and using this committee to indirectly support his 2024 campaign by running ads attacking his political opponents or touting Trump’s candidacy.

“I think Trump’s own lawyers understand that spending through Save America to support Trump’s campaign would have been too blatantly illegal,” Saurav Ghosh, director of federal campaign finance reform at the Campaign Legal Center, said in an interview. with Insider. “I think they consider it a bit more defensible to move him into a Super PAC.”

“They are wrong about this, as far as the law is concerned,” he added. “But that’s my take on why they chose to do it that way.”

On Monday, the Campaign Legal Center filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission alleging that Trump violated federal law by transferring $20 million from Save America to MAGA Inc. in October.

They argue that Trump has made it clear for months that he intends to run again, avoiding doing so directly to avoid having to comply with fundraising laws that restrict official candidates. .

“There is no doubt, when you look at his statements, that he had decided to become a candidate,” Ghosh said.

Trump’s war chest currently stands at approximately $93 million, taking into account $69 million held by Save America, $23 million held by MAGA, Inc., and approximately $1 million held by another PAC that was once his presidential campaign account. Under federal law, Save America can only donate $5,000 to Trump’s official 2024 campaign account, which has yet to be created.

By transferring that money to MAGA, Inc., which is said to be a “sneak peek at what a 2024 campaign structure might look like” and which has been sanctioned by Trump, Campaign Legal says the former president violated a ban federal government on “soft money”. “, that is, money that exceeds the normal federal contribution limits.

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

“We’re not supposed to talk about it right now”

Trump has been teasing a 2024 presidential campaign for months.

But he stopped short of declaring his candidacy. This would require him to file a personal financial disclosure statement and limit his ability to use the CAPs he currently controls.

“I mean, I know what I’m going to do, but we’re not supposed to talk about it yet from a campaign finance laws perspective,” Trump told a group of police officers in New York in September 2021. “But I think you’ll be happy.”

Super Democrat PAC American Bridge filed a lawsuit against Trump in March, alleging he was using Save America as a vehicle for his 2024 presidential ambitions. But some pundits told Insider earlier this year that Trump might tease the idea without having to register as a candidate.

“There is no law against joking, snuggling, speculating or predicting,” Brad Smith, president and founder of the Institute for Free Speech and former chairman of the Federal Election Commission, told Insider in March.

Since leaving office, Trump has issued statements, raised funds and funded his rallies across the country through Save America.

MAGA, Inc., established in September of this year, was used to boost pro-Trump candidates in races across the country during the final months of the midterm campaign. In addition to Save America’s $20 million, the PAC also received a nearly $9 million contribution from another super PAC called “Make America Great Again, Again! Inc” led by the former Attorney General of Florida Pam Bondi.

Super PACs can spend unlimited amounts directly advocating for and against political candidates as long as they don’t coordinate their efforts with them, although the rules governing “coordination” are sometimes gray. Campaign finance reformers have also long decried the rules as weak.

Despite their confidence in the letter of the law, Ghosh said he was uncertain whether the group would get a favorable decision from the commission, currently made up of three Republicans and three Democrats, citing the lack of prior application. campaign finance violations by Trump.

“Looking at past practice, I would say we have no hope because the FEC so often fails to enforce the law, even on very egregious facts and very clear law,” Ghosh said. “Particularly with regard to Donald Trump, the FEC has shown utter dysfunction and a complete inability to enforce the law.”

And he noted that previous candidates have made similar moves, citing Jeb Bush’s pre-2016 fundraising for his super PAC as “the quintessential example” of the technique.

“It was, I think, a real innovation when he did it,” Ghosh said.

