Biden and Xi agree to resume cooperation in the fight against climate change

After meeting one-on-one in Bali, Indonesia, President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged Monday morning to cooperate on issues including tackling climate change, protecting global health and safeguarding access to food.

The world expects, I believe, that China and the United States will play a key role in solving global challenges, from climate change to food insecurity, and that we can work together, Biden said in his keynote address before the meeting, which was closed to the press. The United States is prepared to do exactly that work with you if that is what you desire.

The two leaders did not agree on any specific political action, but meetings between officials from the two countries that could yield more tangible results are expected to follow. The White House announced on Monday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will make his first trip to China in the near future.

President Biden shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping Monday in Bali, Indonesia. (Alex Brandon/AP)

President Biden stressed that the United States and China must work together to address transnational challenges such as climate change, global macroeconomic stability, including debt relief, global health and food security, because that is what the international community expects, said a reading of the White House sent after the meeting. The two leaders agreed to empower senior officials to maintain communication and deepen constructive efforts on these and other issues.

The diplomatic breakthrough comes in a year of tensions between the two great world powerscaused in part by China’s desire to regain control of Taiwan and its alliance with Russia following that country’s invasion of Ukraine.

China is by far the largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the world, which is driving up temperatures around the world. The United States is the second largest emitter and the largest cumulative historical climate polluter.

Monday’s announcement also comes at a crucial time in the fight to limit climate change. Almost every nation in the world is currently represented at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP27, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. When Biden addressed COP27 on Friday, he touted his achievements in fighting climate change and outlined a series of new small steps the United States will take, including implementing new rules to limit climate change. methane pollution.

The story continues

At a time of great global challenges, from global inflation to the climate crisis to Russia’s brutal war on Ukraine, we were bringing together the broadest coalition of partners possible to get results, Biden said during the ‘a press conference after his meeting with Xi.

Biden at a press conference on the sidelines of Monday’s G-20 summit meeting. (Alex Brandon/AP)

One of the main points of contention at COP27 was the demand from developing countries for more help to adapt to the consequences of climate change, and for developed countries to help provide funds to help pay for damages already suffered due to disasters caused by rising temperatures. In July, for example, massive flooding aggravated by melting mountain glaciers displaced millions of people in Pakistan.

China, under a decades-old agreement, is still considered a developing country in the UN climate process, even though it has become the world’s second-largest economy, after the United States. Although China is not asking for climate aid, Xi reiterated that he will provide climate aid to the poorest countries only on his own terms and will not start contributing to the joint climate funds that the United States, the Union European and other rich countries support.

American environmental activists nevertheless praised the United States and China for meeting and trying to put aside their differences.

This unequivocal signal from the two largest economies to work together to tackle the climate crisis is more than welcome, it’s critical, said Natural Resources Defense Council CEO Manish Bapna. The world needs every country around the table, striving to deliver solutions that reduce the use of fossil fuels and dramatically accelerate clean energy investments, as well as taking steps to reform international financial institutions to that they pour more resources into climate action and to deal with the crushing debt of developing countries, preventing their transition to clean economies. The window to keep global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees and avoid the worst damage from climate change is closing fast. We urge the world’s two major economies to act with speed and conviction to meet the challenge of the moment.

Excavators pile up coal at Lianyungang port in China in July. (VCG via Getty Images)

Despite the optimism emanating from the meeting, it should be noted that last year, at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, the United States and China made a joint announcement with more specific commitments to cooperation on climate change, including a commitment by both countries to reduce their emissions of methane, a particularly potent greenhouse gas and growing source of emissions.

No similar announcement was made by the two countries at this year’s climate change conference, and no formal negotiations between the two took place. However, a Biden administration official told the New York Times Monday that Bidens’ special climate envoy John Kerry, who heads the US delegation to Sharm el-Sheikh, met at least seven times with his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua. The conference started a week ago and is expected to continue this Friday.