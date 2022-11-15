The British government will usher in a new era of austerity to restore market confidence

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt arrives at the rear entrance to Downing Street, London. Aaron Chown – Pa Images | Pa pictures | Getty Images

LONDON Britain’s new Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt is to weigh the country’s economic peril against his party’s political survival on Thursday as he delivers a long-awaited budget statement. Hunt is expected to announce tax hikes and spending cuts totaling between $50 billion ($58.85 billion) and $60 billion a year as he tries to plug a major hole in the country’s public finances, while reassuring the market of its fiscal credibility after the chaos unleashed by former prime minister Liz Truss’ disastrous “mini-budget” in late September. The Bank of England has forecast that the UK is at the start of its longest recession on record, and the Office for National Statistics confirmed on Friday that GDP contracted by 0.2% in the third quarter of 2022. The Bank is also trying to bring inflation back to its target since the 40-year high of 10.1% seen in September, and earlier this month imposed its biggest interest rate hike since 1989. “We’re going to see everyone paying more tax. We’re going to see spending cuts,” Hunt told the BBC on Sunday, while promising the government would come up with a new, more targeted plan to help people’s energy bills. households beyond April. Reports suggest that many of the most sweeping austerity measures planned by the government of new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will take effect from 2025, after the next general election.

“The government and the Bank of England are in a very difficult position because the chancellor’s choice next week is not so much about what’s going to happen, he’s already told the market that the debt forecast needs to come down to the over the next few years, now is the time,” Hugh Gimber, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, told CNBC on Friday. He added that Hunt faces a key decision between anticipating the pain that Sunak’s government has promised to rebalance the economy and delaying the major impact of new measures to avoid further political damage, at the risk of prolonging the crisis. “At the moment you can make a strong case economically to say it’s about pushing it forward, pushing it forward, reducing the amount the Bank of England has to do to try to slow the economy, but politically there is clearly a tough challenge there,” Gimber said. Most election polls in recent weeks give the main opposition Labor party a lead of around 20 points over Sunak’s ruling Tories, indicating that the damage suffered under Truss’s 45-day tenure and series of scandals that plagued his predecessor Boris Johnson have not been undone by Sunak’s promise of a return to fiscal credibility. Spending cuts vs tax hikes Thursday’s statement will be accompanied by a series of long-awaited projections from the UK’s Independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), and following the dismal outlook from the Bank of England a few weeks ago, economists expect until an equally bleak picture emerges. In a note on Monday, German Bank said the OBR is likely forecasting a “deep and prolonged recession” in 2023, with growth remaining subdued through 2025 at the earliest and inflation projections rising significantly to reflect more persistent price increases. Deutsche also expects the OBR to forecast a slow recovery in the country’s tight labor market, with unemployment reaching around 5.5-6% over the next two to three years.

“Overall, the challenging economic outlook will likely highlight the main reason for the size of the fiscal hole, with our borrowing projections just over £90bn in 2026/27 (OBR Spring Statement. GBP 32bn) “said the head of Deutsche Bank in the United Kingdom. said economist Sanjay Raja. Raja expects spending cuts and tax hikes to be split 60:40 in Hunt’s plans, although he said it would be done ‘stealthily’, with tax hikes concentrated on freezing personal allowances and tax brackets, while reducing the additional tax rate threshold from 150,000 to 125,000 to generate more revenue for the Treasury. “Away from ‘stealth taxes’, we expect to see a few more options advertised on

Thursday. Firstly, an increase in housing tax with local authorities has allowed the level of housing tax to be raised above 3% without a referendum,” Raja said. “And second, an increase in both the duration and magnitude of the windfall tax on oil and gas ‘excess profits’.”