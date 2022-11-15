Erdogan meets US, French and Saudi leaders at G20 summit





On the sidelines of the G20 summit held in Bali, Indonesia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held separate meetings behind closed doors with Presidents Biden, Macron and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The leaders discussed bilateral relations, in particular trade and security issues, and regional developments, according to a statement from the Turkish Communications Directorate. (AA)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held individual talks with US, French and Saudi leaders to discuss bilateral and regional issues on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. Leaders representing the world’s biggest economies gathered in Bali for the first day of the two-day summit on Tuesday to discuss issues impacting the global economy. Relations between Ankara and Washington have been strained in recent years due to US cooperation with the YPG/PKK terrorist group in Syria, its failure to extradite the wanted leader of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), disagreements over the Türkiye’s purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system and Washington’s sanctions against Ankara. The US has said it is cooperating with the YPG/PKK in northern Syria to fight the Daesh terror group, but Turkish officials say using one terror group to fight another makes no sense, morally or otherwise. During the closed-door meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden, Biden said his government would continue to support the potential sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye. READ MORE: What to expect from the G20 summit in Bali The leaders also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly trade and security issues, and regional developments, according to a statement from the Turkish Communications Directorate. Biden thanked Erdogan for his efforts to remove obstacles to the Istanbul grain deal and resume exports from Ukrainian ports, the statement said. The grain deal with Russia is crucial in mitigating disruptions to the global food supply. It is due to expire on Saturday, but world leaders hope it will be extended with the help of moderation from Ankara and the UN. While the Biden administration sees the grains deal as key to improving global food security, the White House has said “the initiative must continue.” A third sensitive issue was the “close coordination” of the NATO alliance, with Turkey currently withholding membership offers from Finland and Sweden. The US president also said Turkey was an “important player” in Sweden’s NATO membership process, he added. Additionally, Biden conveyed his condolences to Erdogan for Sunday’s deadly terror attack in Istanbul. At least six people were killed and 81 injured in Sunday’s bomb attack, which the Turkish government says was carried out by the YPG/PKK terror group. Erdogan also met with French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in separate meetings behind closed doors. No other information has yet been released about the meetings.

