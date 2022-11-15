Narendra Modi reiterates call for ceasefire and diplomacy between Russia and Ukraine at G20 summit





Prime Minister Narendra Modi On Tuesday, India reiterated its call for a ceasefire and diplomatic talks between Russia and Ukraine at the G20 summit in Indonesia. I have repeatedly said that we must find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine, Modi said. The need of the hour is to show a concrete and collective will to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world. Russia had launched an invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The Kremlin described its actions as a special operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine. However, Kyiv and several Western countries said it was a baseless pretext for a war of choice by Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to United Nations Human Rights Office, the conflict has claimed at least 6,557 lives as of November 14 in Ukraine. On the Russian side5,937 soldiers died, according to the country’s military. In his speech on Tuesday, Modi said the responsibility for creating a new world order for the post-Covid world lies with the leaders in place. At @g20org Summit this morning spoke during the session on food and energy security. Highlighted India’s efforts to enhance food security for our citizens. Also spoke about the need to ensure adequate supply chains for food and fertilizers. pic.twitter.com/KmXkeVltQo Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2022 Over the past century, World War II has wreaked havoc around the world. After that, the leaders at the time made a serious effort to take the path of peace, he said. Now it’s our turn. Modi also spoke about India’s tenure as chair of the G20 summit which is due to start on December 1. The presidency of the G20, or Group of 20 countries, is held by its members on a rotating basis. India will assume the presidency in place of the current Indonesian presidency. I am confident that next year, when the G20 meets in the holy land of Buddha and Gandhi, we will all agree to bring a strong message of peace to the world, Modi said. PM @Narendra Modi and @POTUS @JoeBiden interact during the @g20org Summit in Bali. pic.twitter.com/g5VNggwoXd — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 15, 2022 The Prime Minister also said that climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic and the crisis in Ukraine have together caused havoc in the world. Global supply chains are in shambles… There is an essential goods crisis all over the world, he said. The challenge for poor citizens in every country is more serious. Daily life was already a struggle for them. Modi also said that multilateral institutions such as the United Nations had failed to tackle these issues, adding that countries had failed to bring about appropriate reforms there. Therefore, today the world expects more from the G-20 and the relevance of our group has become more important.

