Do Utah Republicans support Ron DeSantis or Donald Trump?





Utah Republicans may be ready for the party to quit former President Donald Trump.

On Monday, 86 elected officials from Utah signed a letter urging Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to open an exploratory committee to consider running for president in 2024. Although the letter did not mention the former president by his name, it appears to be a rebuke from the Trump wing of the party after several pundits blamed Trump in part for disappointing GOP results nationwide in the midterm elections.

Trump is expected to announce a 2024 bid this month, possibly as early as Tuesday night when he says he has a “big” announcement planned.

“Our nation stands at a crossroads,” Utah State Senators Dan McCay, Todd Weiler and Mike McKell said in a joint statement. “We recognize the need for a strong leader to guide and lead our nation, someone with a proven track record, a strong conservative base and who understands the operations of state government. We need a leader who will strengthen and unite the nation. Gov. Ron DeSantis serves his country and state well and ably met the many challenges Florida faced during his first term.”

Even before the midterms, DeSantis was considered Trump’s most likely challenger. His landslide re-election last week has only increased calls for him to take the reins of the party.

“DeSantis is now the QB of the GOP. Trump has lost a lot,” Weiler, R-Woods Cross, said in a tweet Wednesday morning. He went on to say that “Republicans did much better than expected in Congress in 2020, even though Trump lost.”

On Thursday, he tweeted, “As the dust begins to settle mid-term, one thing is clear: The GOP is in an abusive relationship with Donald Trump. All the signs are there. Intervention is needed.”

As the dust begins to settle on the midterms, one thing is clear: the GOP is in an abusive relationship with Donald Trump. All the signs are there. Intervention is required.

— Todd Weiler (@gopTODD) November 10, 2022

“2024 is an opportunity for the GOP to regroup and move in a new direction,” McKell, R-Spanish Fork, said on Twitter Monday. “I hope Ron DeSantis runs and other Republicans have a clear vision for the future.”

Nearly 100 Utah elected officials signed the letter Monday afternoon, including Senate Majority Leader Evan Vickers, R-Cedar City, and House Majority Leader Mike Schultz, R-Hooper. State Auditor John Dougall signed, along with several mayors and county officials.

