Ukrainian tensions dominate the G20





President Biden and Indonesian President Joko Widodo attend the G20 leaders’ summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on Tuesday. Photo: Achmad Ibrahim/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

BALI, Indonesia The G20 summit opened on Tuesday, with Russia’s military war on Ukraine dominating discussions and dividing leaders. The big picture: The United States and European countries made war their priority at the summit. But countries outside the wealthy Group of 7 were not on the same page, leading to deep and perhaps insurmountable differences over the summit’s goals. What they say : “We must end this war,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in her address to the G20 on Tuesday. “This G20 is one of the toughest ever,” said European Council President Charles Michel on Tuesday. “Russia’s war affects us all, wherever we live, from Europe to Africa or the Middle East.”

Many others, from President Joe Biden to International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, also condemned Russian aggression in their remarks. But some non-G7 governments rejected such public condemnation. The President of the G20 host country, Indonesia, Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi, made this position clear in his opening remarks. “We have no other choice, collaboration is needed to save the world,” Jokowi said. “The G20 must be the catalyst for an inclusive economic recovery. We must not divide the world into parts. We must not allow the world to descend into another cold war.” Yes, but: The countries that oppose the condemnation of Russia are not themselves a unified bloc. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have both avoided criticizing Russia’s war in Ukraine. But Modi and Xi are unlikely to meet at the G20 as their two countries are locked in ongoing territorial disputes. What to watch: Some outlets have reported that the traditional G20 family photo this year has been cancelled. No photo would be a strong indication that world leaders have been unable to overcome their divisions. Go further: Emboldened Zelensky Says Russia’s War ‘Can Be Stopped’

