Joe Biden and Xi Jinping break the diplomatic ice by reaffirming their willingness to work together

China The “Red Prince” Who Wanted to Look Like Mao: Xi Jinping’s Lifelong Challenges

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping arrived in Bali strengthened inside their respective homes. The American is delighted that the Democratic Party has managed to retain control of the Senate in the midterm legislative elections, while the Chinese, without the ballot boxes in between, has revalidated a third mandate which equips him even more in as Supreme Leader and surrounded himself with loyalists in high political and military office. With those letters, they both sat down at the same table on Monday, in what was their first face-to-face since Biden took over the White House. It was finally time to break the enormous diplomatic block of ice between the United States and China.

Biden (79) and Xi (69) greeted each other affectionately before a row of Chinese and American flags when they met at the luxurious Mulia Hotel, one of Bali’s heavenly venues that will host several sideline bilateral meetings between G-20 leaders. “We spent a lot of time together when we were both vice presidents and it’s great to see you again,” Biden told his Chinese counterpart to reporters.

The American wanted the cameras to also capture his commitment to Xi to “keep the lines of communication open on a personal and governmental level”. Biden also noted that the world expects the two countries to work together to address global challenges such as climate change and food insecurity. “As leaders of our nations, we share a responsibility, in my view, to demonstrate that China and the United States can manage differences, prevent competition from turning into conflict, and find ways to work together on issues. pressing global issues that require our mutual cooperation. , Biden said.

Ties between the two world’s top powers have soured since the two leaders last shook hands at the Davos forum in 2017. “Since then, great changes have unfolded like never before and the world has reached a crossroads.” . Everyone expects China and the United States to handle their relationship properly. We must work with the rest of the world to bring hope and confidence in global stability,” Xi said at a meeting in which none of the leaders wore masks, unlike their respective large delegations accompanying them. was long: 3 hours and 12 minutes It was even a small incident that was highlighted by journalists present before the doors closed: an American television producer was rejected by a Chinese official after asking Biden if he planned to mention human rights during the meeting.

Xi reiterated that he hopes to work with Biden to get the relationship back on track. A relationship that has been going through the worst turbulence since the two countries normalized their diplomacy in 1979, when they walked hand in hand against a common rival, the Soviet Union.

But the China of today has nothing to do with the China of 40 years ago. The Asian giant has become an economic, military and technological superpower, perceived by Washington as a threat to its hegemony, in off-peak hours. Beijing also goes hand in hand with Moscow in a strategic partnership against the West. He did not condone the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but sides with the Kremlin in lending tacit support to his narrative, modeled on Chinese propaganda media, in service of the ruling Communist Party. According to the reading of the White House meeting, despite the two countries disagreeing over their deal with Moscow, the two leaders reiterated “their agreement that a nuclear war must never be fought and can never be won”. , emphasizing their opposition to the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine”.

Also one of main topics of discussion of the talks between the two leaders. From the United States, although narratively they always sway in favor of Taiwan, on paper they only recognize the Beijing government.

According to the statement from Washington, President Biden told his Chinese counterpart that the United States opposes “unilateral changes” to Taiwan’s status quo and opposes the “coercive and increasingly aggressive responses” of the China towards the island, which “undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait”. and the wider region, and jeopardize global prosperity. Biden also expressed concern to Xi regarding “People’s Republic of China practices in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, and human rights generally.”

For its part, Beijing’s reading of the interview highlights Xi’s comment that resolving the Taiwan issue is “China’s internal affair. Maintaining unity and territorial integrity of the motherland is the common desire of the Chinese people”. And Xi condemned: “Taiwan independence is incompatible with peace and stability in the Strait.”

The last time a US president shook hands with Xi Jinping was more than three years ago. Donald Trump was in the White House, the pandemic was months away, and bilateral relations, although experiencing friction due to the trade war, were much stronger. Xi and Biden, who hit it off when they were both vice presidents, have spoken by phone up to five times in the past year and a half. But the confidence between the two nations is today on the ground.

The open fronts between the two colossi of the global board of directors have spread to so many areas that they have sparked a new and dangerous cold war. This is why Monday’s meeting between Xi and Biden was very important: no substantial diplomatic changes are planned, pero se abre la posibilidad de que ambos lderes muestren dispuestos a revertir el declive total de las relations entre sus pases, como as parece tras las primeras palabras de cordialidad dedicadas por los lderes delante de las cmaras, antes de continuar con la reunin a closed door. “I absolutely believe that there is no need for a new cold war,” Biden said, wishing to reduce the current tension. According to Washington, the presidents agreed that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken would travel to Beijing shortly to continue discussions advanced at the meeting.

The Taiwan Question

A very important step after Beijing broke with Washington this summer, key dialogue channels like the one they held on climate change after Nancy Pelosi’s provocative visit to Taiwan. After the express passage through the island of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Chinese army responded with an unprecedented invasion exercise that lasted a week. For China, the Taiwan issue is one of its red lines.

In October, at the Communist Party congress where Xi emerged strengthened, the Chinese president reiterated that the “peaceful reunification” of Taiwan with the mainland was one of his government’s top priorities, and that the use of force remained an option. Many in Beijing believe Biden, who has three times said his country would defend Taiwan if attacked by China, is playing with fire by jeopardizing the one-China principle, an agreement that dates back to the decade of 1970 that countries can maintain formal diplomatic relations with either China or Taiwan, but not with both.

After Pelosi’s visit, Beijing also paralyzed any activity among groups it had formed with Washington to discuss the repatriation of illegal immigrants, legal assistance or the fight against transnational crimes. China’s countermeasures also meant the disappearance of the few channels that existed between the high command of the two navies, essential in the event that the tension in the Taiwan Strait ends in an armed confrontation.

The meeting with Biden in Bali and the participation in the G-20 summit represent the return to the international scene of Xi Jinping, locked up at home for more than two and a half years. Apart from a brief trip to Central Asia in September for a regional security summit, where Xi only met face to face with leaders of neighboring countries, including Russia’s Vladimir Putin, the Chinese president ventured no further. since the start of the pandemic.

All these sectors could be resumed in view of the conclusions of the meeting in Indonesia. From Beijing, they stressed that the talks were “comprehensive, frank and constructive”, and that the officials of the two powers “will build on areas of consensus between the two parties and promote the return of relations to a stable path of development. “. The main thing, in Xi’s words: “The relationship between the United States and China should not be a game in which you lose and I win, you rise and I fall.; the success of both is an opportunity rather than a challenge for the other. China has never sought to change the existing international order, does not interfere in US internal affairs, and has no intention of challenging or replacing the United States.”

At home, after securing an unprecedented third term since the days of Mao Zedong, Xi is riding high. No one in the Chinese regime dares challenge the ubiquitous leader. Another image is projected abroad, where the threat against democratic Taiwan, the repression against Hong Kong activists, the human rights violations against the Uyghurs of Xinjiang, recognized by the UN, or the turn regressive nationalist China, which has been leading with its borders closed since March 2020, they have damaged Xi’s international reputation, especially in the West.