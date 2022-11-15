World must not slide into another Cold War, Indonesian president tells G-20





Indonesian President Joko Widodo opened the G-20 summit in Bali on Tuesday with a call for unity and said the group must not allow the world to “fall into another cold war”. Widodo called on world leaders to follow the UN charter as he called for an end to the war, a reference to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

“We have no other choice, collaboration is necessary to save the world… The G-20 must be the catalyst for an inclusive economic recovery. We should not divide the world into parts. We must not allow the world to fall into another Cold War,” Widodo said as quoted by Reuters. Widodos’ opening remarks at the G-20 summit came a day after US President Joe Biden met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and said there was ‘absolutely’ no need for another cold War. I think there is absolutely no need for there to be another Cold War,” Biden said after meeting Xi, adding, “We will fight vigorously. But I’m not looking for conflict, I’m looking to manage this competition responsibly. It was their first in-person meeting since Biden took over as president. During the three-hour meeting, the two leaders held talks on a range of issues, including Taiwan and North Korea. According to Chinese state media, after the meeting Xi said Taiwan was the “first red line” not to be crossed in US-China relations. Meanwhile, Biden at a press conference reiterated that US policy toward China has not changed. We oppose unilateral changes to the status quo by both sides and are committed to maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, he said. “I don’t think there is an imminent attempt by China to invade Taiwan,” he added. As part of its One China Policy, the United States maintains formal ties with China rather than the island of Taiwan, recognizing that there is only one Chinese government. Biden said Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit China to follow the talks, and the two sides will establish a mechanism for more frequent communications. On the issue of North Korea, Biden said he told Xi that they (China) had an obligation to try to make North Korea understand that they should not engage in trials. long-range nuclear. “The United States would do what it takes to defend itself and its allies, South Korea and Japan, who could be perhaps more opposed to China, but not directed against it.” Biden said. “We discussed Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and affirmed our shared belief in the threat where the use of nuclear weapons is completely unacceptable,” Biden added. The Cold War was a period of intense rivalry between the United States and the USSR after the end of World War II. Primarily an ideological war between an American capitalist and a communist Soviet, the Cold War saw the two superpowers in a relationship of deterrence anxious to expand their areas of influence all over the world. It ended with the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.

