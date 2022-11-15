Over 6,000 police to be deployed for Imran Khan’s security after gun attack





PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan is due to arrive in Rawalpindi to lead the Azadi march. Following the horrific shooting attack on the former prime minister in Wazirabad, strict measures are being taken for Imran Khan’s safety.

According to the details, more than 6,000 police officers will be deployed for Imran Khan’s security. Snipers will be deployed at buildings along the route of the Long March convoy, while the march will be monitored by CCTV cameras and drones.

In addition, reception camps will be established at Murree Road from tomorrow, while special security will surround former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s container during the Azadi march in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, reports have also surfaced that the KP government has dispatched 50 well-equipped and highly trained Elite Force commandos to provide security for Imran Khan. KP police personnel deployed in and around former Prime Minister’s residence are under strict orders to decide and act independently in case of emergency to secure Imran Khan’s life .

Security plan for Imran Khans arrival in Rawalpindi finalized pic.twitter.com/7xuqmMTtiW

— Mohsin Nisar Malik (@MuhsenNysar) November 15, 2022

Imran Khan’s assassination attempt

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan suffered leg injuries after he was shot during a protest march he was leading in Wazirabad, Punjab. Nine other people were also injured and one person died in the attack.

Police later released a video of the confessions of a man they arrested who they believe tried to kill the former prime minister.

Imran Khan’s assassination attempt sent shock waves everywhere. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the Pakistani military and other politicians and government leaders condemned the attack and called for an immediate investigation into the matter. The attack was not only condemned by Pakistani political leaders, activists and social media users, but people around the world also expressed shock and concern.

Imran Khan is currently on the road to recovery. After the gun attack, Imran Khan addressed the march’s participants daily via video link. He will join the march from Rawalpindi.

