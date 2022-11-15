What Sunak’s fall statement could mean for skills and innovation

So what does this vision require in political terms? For some on the right, the answer to this question might be to cut taxes, roll back the state and make room for markets to work their magic. Sunak, on the other hand, seems to recognize that the government has an active role to play in investing in infrastructure and innovation as good as provide a world-class education to British citizens. In his Mais Conference of February 2022 (overshadowed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the same day), Sunak nominated economist Paul Romer. Romer, a professor at Stanford while Sunak was studying there for an MBA, is a leading proponent of endogenous growth: an economic theory that views public investment in education and research as vital for prosperity.

According Romer, these investments produce new knowledge, unlocking productivity gains for society as a whole in addition to the financial returns they generate for the individuals and companies that undertake them. Private incentives therefore do not reflect the full economic benefits of spending on education and research, which means that the decisions of self-interested private actors will result in socially suboptimal levels of investment. If the government compensates for the shortfall, it can accelerate the rate of growth.

Sunak’s praise for Romer is a bit surprising, given that the work of Nobel laureates has historically been associated more with the center-left than the center-right. In the 1990s, Romer and other new growth theorists were cited by Third Way politicians as they sought to justify increased spending on public services (and education in particular). In 1994, Shadow Chancellor Gordon Brown even included a reference to post-neoclassical theory of endogenous growth in a speech. However, in recent years, right-wing politicians have also begun to adopt this rhetoric. Addressing At an audience in Washington in 2014, George Osborne acknowledged that government had a positive role to play in the economy, saying that in the UK the most economically important expenditure on science and technology education had been protected from the cuts.

A careful reading of the underlying economic theory reveals that its precepts are compatible with austerity as well as with social investment. If the investment requires borrowing and the borrowing carries higher interest rates, this will discourage spending on skills and research, which will ultimately undermine growth. It is easy to forget that many of the centre-left’s early proponents of a high-tech economy in the 1990s advocated budgetary discipline precisely for these reasons. A promise to keep interest rates as low as possible even materialized pledge card which the Labor Party distributed before the 1997 election.

The fall statement will reveal whether Sunak plans to return to the social investment program pursued by Brown, or whether he will instead extend Osbornes’ budget cut. The new government may choose to offer warm words rather than substantial resources to priority areas such as skills and research. But it could also reconcile budgetary discipline and social investment by increasing taxes.

Over the past few weeks, a dizzying array of revenue-raising measures have been launched by unnamed sources believed to be close to Downing Street: windfall tax on energy profits, reform of the tax treatment of non-domiciled (usually very wealthy) people, council tax hikes, taxing capital gains and dividends at the same rate as employment income, and freezing tax thresholds that would push more people into higher tax brackets. Some permutations of the above would raise enough money to cover all assumed budget deficit, with money to save for additional expenses. This tactic would be politically very attractive to Sunak: to limit Labor’s room for maneuver by preemptively introducing (and spending) tax hikes that they might otherwise defend. But it would also put him on a collision course with an unruly parliamentary Conservative party that already views his tax-raising tendencies with suspicion.

Sunak has another option available to him, however. Economists have long noted absurdity of fiscal rules which allow governments to borrow to invest in physical forms of capital (roads, buildings, machinery) but not in human capital (skills, education, health). The current separation of public expenditure into current expenditure and capital expenditure is ultimately only an accounting convention. By loosening the limits on certain types of investment in education, Sunak could easily create the fiscal space he needs to fund his economic vision. Thursday’s fall statement will reveal if he really wants to do it.

Nick ODonovan is Head of Policy and Impact at the Future Economies Research Center at Manchester Metropolitan University. His new book, Chasing the knowledge economy: A sympathetic story of high-skilled, high-wage hubrisis available now in paperback.

