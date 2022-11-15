Politics
Prime Minister Modi meets Britain’s Rishi Sunak for the first time at G20 summit
Bali: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on Tuesday after taking office for the first time on the sidelines of the 17th edition of the G20 summit.
“Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @RishiSunak in conversation on the first day of the @g20org summit in Bali,” Prime Minister Modi’s office said in a tweet.
This is the first face-to-face between the two leaders. Earlier in October, Prime Minister Modi and Sunak spoke on the phone and stressed the importance of a speedy conclusion of a “balanced and comprehensive” free trade agreement between the two countries.
Prime Minister Modi arrived in Bali on Monday and met with President of the Republic of Senegal Macky Sall, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and US President Joe Biden.
“I have said many times that we must find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine,” the prime minister said.
“Over the past century, World War II has wreaked havoc around the world. After that, the leaders of the time made a serious effort to take the path of peace. Now it’s our turn. The responsibility for creating a new world order for the post-Covid period rests on our shoulders. The need of the hour is to show concrete and collective determination to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world,” he added.
Referring to India as the “holy land of Buddha and Gandhi”, Prime Minister Modi said he was confident that next year when the G20 meet they will all agree to convey a strong message of peace to the world.
Prime Minister Modi began his speech by commending Indonesia for providing effective leadership to the G-20 in a challenging global environment. He further said that climate change, Covid pandemic, developments in Ukraine and related global issues have taken their toll on the world.
“Global supply chains are in shambles. There is a crisis of basic necessities and essential goods all over the world. The challenge for poor citizens in every country is more serious. Daily life was already a struggle for them. They do not have the financial capacity to deal with the double whammy. Due to the double whammy, they don’t have the financial capacity to deal with it. Nor should we hesitate to acknowledge that multilateral institutions such as the United Nations have failed on these issues. And we have all failed to bring them the proper reforms. Therefore, today the world expects more from the G-20 and the relevance of our group has become more important,” Prime Minister Modi added.
Speaking about the problems during the pandemic situation, the Prime Minister said that India has ensured food security for its 1.3 billion citizens. At the same time, food grains were also provided to many countries in need. The current shortage of fertilizers in terms of food security is also a huge crisis.
He added that the shortage of fertilizer “is tomorrow’s food crisis”, and that the world will not have a solution.
Prime Minister Modi has said that all G20 countries must reach a mutual agreement to keep the manure and food grain supply chain stable and secure.
“In India, for sustainable food security, we are promoting natural farming and re-populating nutritious and traditional food grains like millet. Millets can also solve malnutrition and world hunger. We must all celebrate the International Year of Millet with great enthusiasm next year,” he added.
Sources
2/ https://www.siasat.com/pm-modi-meets-uks-rishi-sunak-for-first-time-at-g20-summit-2457533/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
