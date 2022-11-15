Xi and Biden allay Cold War fears, but suspicions linger

This is not the tough talk Xi invokes in front of a Chinese audience, when he warned that Beijing will not tolerate moral preaching, or that those who oppose China will rack their brains and draw blood. .

Xi warned Biden that Taiwan was the first red line not to cross in US-China relations. Xi is not saying that Beijing is preparing for an invasion of the self-governing island, as some members of the Biden administration suggest.

But he cautions against playing with the status quo, which means Taipei remains self-governing for now but not fully independent.

Anyone who seeks to separate Taiwan from China will violate the interests of the Chinese nation; the Chinese people absolutely will not let this happen, he said.

Biden in turn told Xi that Washington’s policy toward Taiwan had not changed, and later told reporters he did not believe there was an imminent attempt to invade Beijing. .

This contrasts with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s comments last month when he said China was trying to speed up its timetable to take over Taiwan.

The clear message from both leaders is that they want to prevent strained relations from escalating into a new Cold War and that competition must not lead to catastrophic conflict.

They also agreed on their opposition to the use or threat of nuclear weapons and would work together on climate change, food insecurity and other global issues.

Whether anything substantial comes from Xi’s return to the world stage for the first time since the pandemic began remains to be seen.

Do we dare to hope that the Biden-Xi meeting marks the first signs of an inflection point that begins to slow the spiral towards conflict and leaves room for meeting common challenges? tweeted Jessica Chen Weiss, a political scientist and professor of government at Cornell University in New York.

The most concrete commitment to emerge from the summit was a commitment to more communication between the two powers.

Blinken will travel to Beijing for talks, and China has agreed to reopen a regular dialogue on climate change and defense, which was halted after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosis visited Taiwan.

This all bodes well for Anthony Albanese’s meeting with Xi on Tuesday, given that Australia’s relationship with Beijing hinges entirely on the situation with Washington.

Xi’s speech focused on national security and global threats to the Communist Party’s National Congress last month set an ominous tone for his third term in office.

Since then, however, Beijing has adopted a less hostile tone with its Western adversaries, including Australia. At the same time, his new management team has signaled that it will seek to stabilize the economy by relaxing some COVID-19 rules and tackling the country’s property crisis.

While there is no doubt that China’s leadership has become more prickly and assertive, predictions following the congress that Beijing may soon launch a military provocation or that Xi will significantly rein in free-market capitalism in favor of a return to statism are false. , Christopher Johnson, chairman of China Strategies Group, wrote in Foreign Affairs before the summit.

However, other experts warn that Xi’s rhetoric should not be trusted and that China’s ambitions for greater global influence, especially in the Indo-Pacific, put it on a collision course. with Washington. The tide could turn at any moment.

Only one thing is clear. China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong has shown he’s full of surprises, and that’s unlikely to change.