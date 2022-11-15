It’s behind me’: Imran Khan backtracks on US conspiracy allegation – Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism





Islamabad/London, Nov 14: Imran Khan has said he wants to restore relations with the United States if he is re-elected and no longer blames them for his removal as Pakistan’s prime minister, apparently reversing his accused Washington of arranging his ousting by backing the opposition’s no-confidence motion at the time. which has provided the country with billions of dollars in military aid. He had claimed that the opposition’s no-confidence motion against him was the result of a foreign plot due to his independent foreign policy over Islamabad’s ties with countries like China and Russia and funds were funneled from abroad to oust him from power.In an interview with the Financial Times following an assassination attempt this month, Khan said he no longer blames the United States and wants a dignified d relationship if re-elected. As far as I’m concerned, it’s over, it’s behind me, he told the British financial newspaper of the alleged plot, which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the United States deny. Khan claimed Donald Lu, the senior US official in charge of South Asia in the US State Department, was implicated in the foreign plot to overthrow his government. The Pakistan that I want to lead must have good relations with everyone, especially with the United States. Our relationship with the United States has been like a master-servant relationship, or a master-slave relationship, and we have been used as a mercenary. But for that, I blame my own governments more than the United States, the newspaper quoted Khan as saying. fired a volley of bullets at him and others standing on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area, where he was leading the march against the government. plot to assassinate him. The former cricketer-turned-politician said a snap election was the only way to restore political stability. He did not outline any specific plans for the economy if he returned to power, but warned that it could be beyond anyone if elections are not held soon. Khan accused the military of having previously weakened independent institutions and, along with political dynasties like the Sharif family, of acting as if they were above the law. The military can play a constructive role in my future plans for Pakistan, he said. But it has to be that balance. You cannot have an elected government that has the responsibility given by the people, while the authority lies elsewhere. like rising fuel prices at a time of painful inflation. The IMF in July reached a preliminary staff-level agreement on the combined seventh and eighth reviews for a $6 billion loan facility for Pakistan. The deal paved the way for the release of the awaiting $1.17 billion loan tranche that had been on hold since the start of this year. When you’re shrinking the economy and some of the IMF measures are causing your economy to shrink, how are you supposed to pay back your loans, because your loans keep going up? he said. Consumption has collapsed… So my question is: how are we going to pay our debts? We will definitely head towards default. Critics accuse Khan of further undermining those economic prospects by damaging relations with the United States, the IMF and other international partners on which Pakistan depends for funding. Khan admitted that a visit to Moscow a day before the invasion of Ukraine in February for which he claims the US retaliated against him was embarrassing, but said the trip had been planned months in advance. (PTI)

