Prime Minister Modi receives warm welcome from Indian diaspora in Bali as he arrives for G20; LOOK





As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bali, Indonesia on Monday to attend the G20 summit of major world economies, he was warmly welcomed by the Indian diaspora. The Indian community seemed extremely excited about PM Modi’s two-day summit which will start on Tuesday morning. Shortly after Prime Minister Modi received a mega and jubilant welcome upon his arrival at Bali airport, he said he looked forward to having discussions with world leaders on global issues during his visit. The summit will also bring together US President Joe Biden and new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister’s Office wrote, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Indonesia to attend the G20 Summit. The summit will witness in-depth discussions on pressing global challenges. The Prime Minister will interact with various world leaders during the Summit.” PM Modi will have 20 engagements in Bali According to the news agency PTI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have nearly 20 engagements during his 45-hour stay in Bali, Indonesia. Prime Minister Modi is due to hold bilateral meetings with around 10 world leaders and will also attend a community event to connect with the Indian diaspora in Indonesia. Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra previously said Prime Minister Modi would attend three key sessions, food and energy security, digital transformation and health, at the G20 summit. During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will also focus on the looming challenges of post-pandemic recovery, the Russian-Ukrainian war, energy security, food security, global health security environment and climate challenges, among many areas. G20 Summit 2022 The 2022 G20 summit is scheduled to be held in Bali, Indonesia and is scheduled for November 15-16. The G20 emerged in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis. The summit was later upgraded to a multilateral summit in 2008, where heads of nations and governments meet to discuss ways to solve global challenges. The G20 includes countries such as Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea , Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union (EU). The list includes both advanced and emerging economies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/global-event-news/pm-modi-receives-grand-welcome-from-indian-diaspora-in-bali-as-he-arrives-for-g20-watch-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos