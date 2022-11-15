Indonesian President Widodo urges world leaders to follow UN charter as G20 summit begins in Bali





Indonesian President Joko Widodo has called on world leaders to follow the UN charter and called for an end to ‘war’, a reference to the raging conflict between Russia and Ukraine in his remarks at the summit. G20 which started here on Tuesday. He said that all leaders have a responsibility to the people of the world and that being responsible means following the UN charter consistently. “Being responsible means we have to end the war,” he said in the English part of his brief opening speech. Read also | Annual G20 summit opens in Bali, Indonesia He did not name Russia or Ukraine in English, but part of his speech to the Group of 20 leaders was in Bahasa Indonesia. It will be difficult to move forward if the war is not over, Widodo said, adding that the world must not descend into another cold war. Leaders of the world’s major economies are expected to discuss challenges triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic over the next two days, overcome most recently by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Read also | Must avoid another Cold War: Indonesian leader tells G20 summit Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed to the summit venue by President Widodo, ahead of the official opening of the summit. “Recover Together, Recover Stronger. Indonesian President @jokowi welcomes Prime Minister @narendramodi for the G20 Summit in Bali. Detailed deliberations on contemporary global challenges including food and energy security and health are on the agenda. @g20org summit agenda today,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet. Recover together, recover stronger Indonesian President @jokowi welcome PM @Narendra Modi for the G20 summit in Bali. Detailed deliberations on contemporary global challenges, including food and energy security and health, are underway @g20org Summit agenda today. pic.twitter.com/d3sJ6EhJIh Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) November 15, 2022 After the meeting in Indonesia, India will assume the chairmanship of the Group of 20 for one year. “Recover Together, Recover Stronger” was Indonesia’s chosen theme when they took over last year. But the Russian-Ukrainian war that began in February now threatens food and fuel shortages. The leaders will hold three working sessions – on food and energy security, digital transformations and health. Modi is expected to participate in all three. On the sidelines of the summit, Modi scheduled bilateral meetings with Indonesian President Widodo, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, French President Emmanuel Macron and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday. The list declared by Delhi so far does not mention Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom Modi has not met in person since the Galwan Valley clash between troops from both sides in 2020. There was also no mention of a separate meeting with new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. But it is possible that more bilateral meetings will be inserted into the calendar. The G20 includes 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States United States and European Union (EU).

