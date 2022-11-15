Indian Modi calls for diplomacy to end Russian-Ukrainian conflict





Nov 15 (Reuters) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for a return to diplomacy to end the Russia-Ukraine war, reiterating the South Asian nation’s call for peace in the ongoing conflict. India has not condemned Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, but Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin in September that “today’s era is not an era of war”. “I have said many times that we have to find a way back to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine,” Modi said in his opening remarks at the Group of 20 summit ( G20) in Bali, Indonesia. “The need of the hour is to show a concrete and collective will to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world.” The summit marks the first meeting of G20 leaders since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, which Moscow describes as a “special military operation”. Russia has been India’s biggest supplier of military equipment for decades and it is the fourth biggest market for Indian pharmaceuticals. India has become Russia’s biggest oil customer after China, as its refiners seize discounted crude oil shipments shunned by Western buyers. Indian officials have said domestic refiners will continue to buy Russian oil at a discount – despite efforts by the United States and Western allies to impose a price cap on Russian oil exports – as it benefits India. Indian economy. There should be no restrictions on energy supply and the stability of the energy market should be ensured, Modi said. “India’s energy security is also important for global growth,” Modi said, according to a statement released by India’s Foreign Ministry. “Today’s fertilizer shortage is tomorrow’s food crisis, for which the world will have no solution. We should reach a mutual agreement to keep the fertilizer and food grain supply chain stable and ensured,” Modi also said. Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly and Shilpa Jamkhandikar in Mumbai; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Tom Hogue Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

