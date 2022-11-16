Anthony Albanese and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Bali





Anthony Albanian had a “warm” and “positive” first meeting with the Chinese president Xi Jinping in what he says is an important first step towards stabilizing the tattered relations between the countries. During the relatively short meeting – just over 30 minutes – the Prime Minister said he raised a wide range of topics, from China’s trade embargo on Australian products to human rights issues and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. At a press conference that followed, Albanese said nothing should be read within the duration of the meeting, which he said went over schedule and “was a very constructive and warm discussion.” He said Xi spoke of his visits to Australia “very warmly”, despite no indication of how China would act on any of the key issues raised. On trade, Albanese said it was not expected that tonight’s meeting would result in an immediate resolution of China’s trade embargo on Australia. “If people thought it would happen (today), then it’s not realistic,” he said. He described the trade talks as positive and said he presented Australia’s position “clearly, firmly but politely”. “We presented our position and he said we had very complementary economies, so we used similar language,” Albanese said. Anthony Albanese and Xi Jinping met in Bali. (New) Ahead of the meeting, Xi said Australia has been “at the forefront” of China’s relations with developed countries for a long time, which deserves to be “cherished”. “In recent years, China-Australia relations have encountered difficulties, which we didn’t want to see, because China and Australia are important countries in the Asia-Pacific region,” he said. “We should improve, maintain and develop relations between the two countries, which is in the fundamental interests of the two peoples and conducive to promoting the development of peace in the Asia-Pacific region and the world.” The president attached “great importance” to Albanese’s repeated promise to deal with China in a “mature” way. On Ukraine, Albanese said he had urged Xi to exert China’s influence on Russia, “particularly over the Russian threat to use tactical nuclear weapons.” “I noticed that China announced this and that’s a good thing,” Albanese said. Xi is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s strongest ally and is seen as having the potential to influence the direction of the war. Albanese said he ‘also highlighted the differences we have on human rights issues’ and specifically raised the cases of detained Australians Cheng Lei and Dr Yang Hengjun . On Taiwan, Albanese said he was affirming Australia’s position in support of the status quo. (AP) On Taiwan, Albanese said he was affirming Australia’s position in support of the status quo. He said the AUKUS coalition (between Australia, UK and US) had not been created. Albanese said he also spoke about climate change and “the need for us to work together”. He said he had referred to the current flooding in New South Wales as an impact felt by Australia. “Climate change is a global problem and it requires a global response and China has an important role to play,” he said. He said there was no resolution on any of the topics, but results should not be expected from such a meeting. Xi is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s strongest ally and is seen as having the potential to influence the direction of the war. (Photo by Leon Neal via Getty Images) (Getty Pictures,) The pair smiled as they shook hands in front of their countries’ flags ahead of what were the first bilateral talks between Xi and an Australian prime minister in six years. After the meeting, Albanese released a statement saying “there are still many steps to take.” “We will cooperate where we can, disagree where we must and engage in our national interest,” Albanese said. “China is a major power with global interests and it was valuable to exchange views on challenges to international peace and security, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “We also discussed bilateral, trade, consular and human rights issues, and looked forward to the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in December. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said there were still many steps to take. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, Pool) (AP) “I have reaffirmed the Australian Government’s view that it is in the interests of both parties to continue down the path of stabilizing and developing our comprehensive strategic partnership. “We will always be better off when we talk to each other calmly and directly.” While media were still in the room before the meeting began, Albanese acknowledged that Australia and China “had our differences” but said he hoped for “a constructive exchange and dialogue today. “. “I’m very happy that we have this meeting here today,” Albanese said. “This comes at a time of great global uncertainty. We face the challenges of COVID and recovery, managing climate change, as well as supply chain shocks. China’s astonishing military build-up in contested sea revealed “As we manage these challenges, we must work for a stable, prosperous and peaceful Indo-Pacific, and an international system governed by international law and the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations. “We have had our differences and Australia will not resolve to our interests or our values, but our bilateral relationship is important. Both parties have worked to stabilize the relationship based on mutual respect and mutual benefit.”

