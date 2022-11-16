‘More than the population of the US, of the EU’: PM Modi on India’s achievements since 2014 | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted India’s achievements since 2014, when the BJP came to power in the Centre, and how Indians are making their mark across the world as talent, technology, innovation and India’s industry have created a global identity. Addressing an Indian Diaspora event, in Bali, Indonesia, where he attended the G20 summit and met on the sidelines with key world leaders, said that since 2014, India has opened more than 320 million accounts banking, calling it a number greater than the population of the United States. Modi also highlighted how Indians are making a mark worldwide as India’s talent, technology, innovation and industry have created a global identity. “PM @narendramodi interacted and addressed a gathering of Indian Diaspora and Friends of India in Bali, Indonesia. He highlighted the close cultural and civilizational ties and the role of the Diaspora in the deepening our dynamic ties,” said MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. said in a tweet Takeaways from PM Modi’s speech to the Indian community in Bali: > India’s talent, technology, innovation and industry have created a global identity. One in 10 unicorns in the world is built in India, Modi said. > The Indians mark the whole world. From Indian CEOs of global majors to the world’s fastest growing major economy to the world’s No. 1 fintech, India is moving fast. > Since 2014, we have opened more than 320 million bank accounts. More than the population of the United States, New India is growing rapidly and on a large scale. > Not only economically, India has also made progress in manufacturing vaccines and drugs during the pandemic and has become self-sufficient over time. > India is also spearheading the global movement towards holistic health and helping the global community understand the importance of wellness and health. > Through yoga, we help the world understand the importance of health and well-being. > Under Ayushman Bharat, today India offers free treatment up to 5 lakh per year to more Indians than the total population of the European Union and the United States.

