What Anthony Albanese brought up in decisive meeting with Xi Jinping

Australia held a “successful” bilateral meeting with China, Anthony Albanese said, becoming the first Australian prime minister to formally meet President Xi Jinping in six years.

Mr Albanese said the talks were “positive and constructive” and, although only the beginning, marked an “important step” in improving relations with the Asian superpower.

“We have big differences to deal with, but we will always be better off when we have dialogue and are able to talk constructively and respectfully but also honestly about what those differences are and we were able to do that this after- noon,” Albanese said Tuesday after the meeting.

Among the issues raised during the half-hour meeting was the detention of Australian citizens and .

Mr Albanese said he ‘also highlighted the differences we have on human rights issues’, including in China’s Xinjiang province, where Beijing has had to contend .

The prime minister said he raised the need for cooperation to "address ".

The prime minister said he spoke “firmly but politely” and urged Xi to exert China’s influence on Russia and condemn its war with Ukraine.

Mr Albanese was also asked by a reporter about the ‘$20 billion question’ – referring to trade sanctions including wine, barley, beef, coal and seafood.

But the Prime Minister signaled that there had been no breakthrough on this issue.

“It was not expected that a meeting like this [would result in] immediate statement,” he said.

“I think if people thought it would happen, it wasn’t realistic. But it was very constructive.”

In his opening remarks ahead of the meeting, Xi said China-Australia relations have encountered difficulties in recent years.

“It was not what we wanted to see because China and Australia are two important countries in the Asia-Pacific region,” he said.

“We must improve, maintain and develop our relations because they are in line with the fundamental interests of the peoples of the two countries.”

The president noted that since becoming prime minister, Mr Albanese has said he will handle relations between the two countries “in a mature manner”.

“I attach great importance to your opinion,” Xi said.

Since then, increasing and saw their relationship deteriorate.

But Mr Albanese, who set no preconditions for the formal talks, considered the meeting a success in itself. He also anticipated that other meetings would take place in the future.

Earlier on Tuesday, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said while the meeting was a welcome opportunity, it would not immediately resolve the fractured relationship between the two countries or lead to the removal of trade sanctions worth $20 billion. .

“I don’t think anyone is claiming that some of the issues that China has raised, certainly some of the issues that we have raised, will be resolved overnight,” he told ABC radio.

“We give ourselves a much better chance where there is engagement and dialogue, and there will be today.”

