Connect with us

Politics

What Anthony Albanese brought up in decisive meeting with Xi Jinping

Published

11 seconds ago

on

By

 


Strong points
  • Anthony Albanese said the talks were an “important” step in improving relations between Australia and China.
  • Issues raised included climate change, the Russian-Ukrainian war and Australians detained in China.
  • Malcolm Turnbull was the last Australian prime minister to have an official meeting with the Chinese president in 2016.
Australia held a “successful” bilateral meeting with China, Anthony Albanese said, becoming the first Australian prime minister to formally meet President Xi Jinping in six years.
Mr Albanese said the talks were “positive and constructive” and, although only the beginning, marked an “important step” in improving relations with the Asian superpower.
“We have big differences to deal with, but we will always be better off when we have dialogue and are able to talk constructively and respectfully but also honestly about what those differences are and we were able to do that this after- noon,” Albanese said Tuesday after the meeting.
Among the issues raised during the half-hour meeting was the detention of Australian citizens and .
Mr Albanese said he ‘also highlighted the differences we have on human rights issues’, including in China’s Xinjiang province, where Beijing has had to contend .
The Australian and Chinese delegations seated at tables opposite each other during a bilateral meeting at the G20 summit.

Australia held a “successful” bilateral meeting with China, Anthony Albanese said, becoming the first Australian prime minister to formally meet President Xi Jinping in six years. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas

Mr Albanese said he raised the need for cooperation to “address “. He also reported .

The prime minister said he spoke “firmly but politely” and urged Xi to exert China’s influence on Russia and condemn its war with Ukraine.
Mr Albanese was also asked by a reporter about the ‘$20 billion question’ – referring to trade sanctions including wine, barley, beef, coal and seafood.
But the Prime Minister signaled that there had been no breakthrough on this issue.
“It was not expected that a meeting like this [would result in] immediate statement,” he said.
“I think if people thought it would happen, it wasn’t realistic. But it was very constructive.”
In his opening remarks ahead of the meeting, Xi said China-Australia relations have encountered difficulties in recent years.
“It was not what we wanted to see because China and Australia are two important countries in the Asia-Pacific region,” he said.

“We must improve, maintain and develop our relations because they are in line with the fundamental interests of the peoples of the two countries.”

The president noted that since becoming prime minister, Mr Albanese has said he will handle relations between the two countries “in a mature manner”.
“I attach great importance to your opinion,” Xi said.
Malcolm Turnbull was the last Australian prime minister to have a formal meeting with Mr Xi in 2016.
Since then, increasing and saw their relationship deteriorate.
But Mr Albanese, who set no preconditions for the formal talks, considered the meeting a success in itself. He also anticipated that other meetings would take place in the future.
Earlier on Tuesday, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said while the meeting was a welcome opportunity, it would not immediately resolve the fractured relationship between the two countries or lead to the removal of trade sanctions worth $20 billion. .
“I don’t think anyone is claiming that some of the issues that China has raised, certainly some of the issues that we have raised, will be resolved overnight,” he told ABC radio.
“We give ourselves a much better chance where there is engagement and dialogue, and there will be today.”

With the AAP.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.sbs.com.au/news/article/from-detained-australians-to-the-20-billion-question-what-anthony-albanese-raised-in-xi-jinping-meeting/9bfy6zovf

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: