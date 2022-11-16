Sunak hints he will slow progress on India trade deal | Exchange Policy

Rishi Sunak hinted he would slow progress on the India trade deal to improve its terms, saying the UK should not sacrifice quality for speed.

The comments, which preceded talks with the British prime ministers’ Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, at the G20 on Wednesday, suggested a marked shift in approach from Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, who prioritized speed and strict deadlines, after promising a Diwali deal that did not materialize.

His remarks come after an intervention by former environment secretary George Eustice, who criticized the trade deal with Australia signed by Truss, saying it was actually not a very good deal for the UK. United and accusing him of having set arbitrary targets for the conclusion of an agreement.

Eustice also slammed British negotiator Crawford Falconer, now acting permanent secretary at the Department for International Trade, saying his advice was invariably to step back and make further concessions and that he resented people who understood the trade better. technical problems than him.

Sunak is understood to want to improve conditions for Britain’s services sector via the India deal, but there are tensions within the UK government over the extent to which the UK should offer visa liberalisation.

Sunak offered an olive branch on visas on Tuesday night by greenlighting 3,000 two-year visas for young Indian professionals, a deal that was part of the original memorandum of understanding with India.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman reportedly angered Delhi with an interview in the Spectator, in which she said she had reservations about Britain’s trade deal with India because it could increase immigration to the UK.

Braverman said Indian migrants made up the largest number of overstayed visas in the UK and criticized her predecessor Priti Patels’ deal with Dehli to facilitate migration last year, which she said had failed. not necessarily work very well.

Sunak, who sat next to Modi at the leaders’ lunch at the G20 summit, told reporters a trade deal with India was a fantastic opportunity, but suggested it wasn’t the only one. subject of discussion.

I wouldn’t sacrifice quality for speed, he says. And that goes for all trade agreements. It’s important that we get them right rather than rush them, and so that’s the approach I’ll take for trade deals.

The other thing with India: remember that the trade deal is just one part of a larger relationship that we have, which is incredibly strong and indeed strategic and which happens across multiple different aspects of politics. Trading is an important part of it, but it’s not the only part, and making good progress in all of them.

No 10 said the UK would agree to a bespoke reciprocal route to give young professionals from the UK and India a unique opportunity to engage in professional and cultural exchange.

Sunak said he focused on the Indo-Pacific summit, which included meetings with Modi and Indonesian Joko Widodo, as well as US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. .

The Indo-Pacific is increasingly crucial to our security and prosperity. It is full of dynamic and fast-growing economies, and the next decade will be defined by what happens in this region, Sunak said ahead of the meeting.

I personally know the incredible value of the deep cultural and historical ties we have with India. I am glad that even more of India’s brightest young people now have the opportunity to experience all that life in the UK has to offer and vice versa, making our economies and societies richer.