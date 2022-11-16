Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets US President Joe Biden and discusses strategic ties and emerging technologies





Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday. Modi and Biden discussed a range of issues including the broader bilateral relationship, the strategic relationship between India and the United States, and areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. It is understood that Modi and Biden also discussed the Ukraine war and its implications during their meeting, but this was not mentioned in the statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The PMO said, “They reviewed the continued deepening of the strategic partnership between India and the United States, including cooperation in future-oriented sectors such as critical and emerging technologies, advanced computing, artificial intelligence, etc.” A useful exchange between PM @Narendra Modi & @POTUS @JoeBiden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. The leaders appreciated the continuous deepening of the strategic partnership and the close cooperation in groups like Quad, I2U2, etc. agreed to maintain close coordination during #G20India. pic.twitter.com/aGkk5ruamy — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) November 15, 2022 Modi and Biden also expressed their satisfaction with the close cooperation between India and the United States in new groupings such as the Quad, I2U2, etc., according to the statement. Modi and Biden had the conversation days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India summit in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh last week. Jaishankar and Blinken discussed a range of issues including bilateral relations, the Ukrainian conflict and the situation in the Indo-Pacific, among others. Since the start of the conflict in Ukraine in February, Modi has spoken several times with Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In a phone conversation with Zelenskyy on October 4, Modi said there could be “no military solution” and that India was ready to help in any peace effort. When meeting Putin in the Uzbek city of Samarkand in September, Modi let him know that “today’s era is not one of war”. India has yet to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and maintains that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue. This position of India, as well as India’s purchase of Russian oil, has drawn criticism and concern in the West. (With PTI inputs)

