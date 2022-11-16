I’m A Celebrity: Matt Hancock Says Liz Truss’ Political Career Is ‘Over’

Matt Hancock has shared his views on the state of tumultuous British politics (Picture: ITV/Shutterstock)

Matt Hancock has revealed his views on fellow Tories on Im A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

The disgraced former health secretary, 44, told camp mates he thought Liz Truss had somehow been unlucky but declared her political career over.

He also revealed he texted Boris Johnson when he tried to get his old job back, warning the former prime minister it was not his time.

His comments come after he was forced to resign for breaking his own social distancing rules, and is being criticized for ditching his constituents during a cost of living crisis to star on a reality TV show.

The candid admissions kicked off when the contestants started a discussion about being oblivious to the news in the UK.

Presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas said: I wonder if Rishis is still in power, to which Mr Hancock replied: Yeah he will.

After being asked what was wrong with Ms Truss by soap star Sue Cleaver, Mr Hancock replied: In a way they were unlucky, as far as rates of interest globally all went up, just when they also brought in a financial statement where you say, were going to do all these expensive things and not going to say how were going to pay for them.

Cleaver, 59, asked: where does it take her now?

Liz Truss is Britain’s shortest prime minister (Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Mr. Hancock replied: His political career is over. No ambiguity at all.

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, the former senior politician added: I was sitting in the comfy red chair and it felt like I was on Mastermind being asked all these questions.

Broadcaster Charlene White also joined in quizzing the MP for West Suffolk, asking: Why do you think Conservative Party members opted for the less experienced

Speaking openly about his thoughts, Mr Hancock said he believed it all depended on how Boris was kicked out, it was people seeing Rishi wielding the knife at Boris.

Ms White, 42, asked: So they decided, you might say, to punish the whole country, putting in someone with less experience?

It implies a malicious motive, which is not fair. But they definitely saw disloyalty to Boris as a negative factor, as a bigger factor than, Mr Hancock told him.

Comedian Seann Walsh, who arrived late in the jungle with Mr Hancock, then asked: Were you a die-hard Boris?

The politician replied: Listen, I supported him a lot, but it was time. When it was time to go, it was time to go.

The prospect of a second post as Prime Minister Johnson seemed somewhat unlikely when he returned to the UK from vacation shortly after Ms Truss resigned.

Mr Hancock was part of Boris Johnson’s top team (Picture: Christopher Furlong/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

But he finally admitted he couldn’t unite the party after being embroiled in countless scandals.

Mrs. White asked Mr. Hancock: When he returned from his vacation in the Caribbean, what was your first thought?

He said: I texted him and said, you know I think you’re wonderful but it’s not your time. The best thing for the country is that you support Rishi and we put him in place as soon as possible.

Elsewhere on the show, Boy George has expressed his reservations about Mr Hancock, admitting he finds him very difficult to warm up to.

Speaking to the Bush Telegraph, the 61-year-old Culture Club singer said: I think some people are just very excited about politicians and power.

And with him sitting on the throne and everything, I think some people are overdoing it a bit.

While speaking to soap star Sue Cleaver, he continued: I find it very hard to heat up. All the others I feel connected to, without having to know the ins and outs of who they are.

