Politics
Biden’s weakness on full display in Xi’s meeting with the president is no match for the Chinese bully
Monday’s meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which took place in the shadow of the G-20 economic conference in Indonesia, revealed troubling aspects of a coming new world order to the China and how misguided and weak Biden is when it comes to understanding the Chinese communist threat.
The first indication of a problem was the optics when the two presidents came face to face at the summit.
Biden was seen smiling with an outstretched hand as he walked anxiously towards his Chinese counterpart who, in contrast, seemed dour, almost dismissive of the American. The scene could be likened to that of a young subordinate who has just seen his boss and quickens his pace to welcome him, while the boss looks down on the young upstart.
BIDEN MEETS CHINA’S XI JINPING AT G-20 SUMMIT IN INDONESIA, RAISES US CONCERNS ABOUT TAIWAN, HONG KONG, PUTIN
It’s safe to say the scene revealed a lot about the two men and our emerging relationships as world powers. Xi has just emerged from the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China which granted him an unprecedented third term as president, making him the most powerful Chinese leader since Chairman Mao Zedong. Xi intends to aggressively pursue his goal of global dominance and, as he told the 20th Congress, “East [China] rises while the West [the U.S.] is in decline.”
By comparison, Biden came to the meeting from Xi weakened by the likely loss of his party’s majority in the U.S. House of Representatives and a host of troubling issues at home, including a deeply divided population and an army without waning doubt.
Summit optics aside, what Biden said in the press conference following Monday night’s meeting demonstrates his priorities and his inability to truly understand Chinese leaders’ intentions.
Biden said his conversations with President Xi were “open and frank” and that his “intentions and priorities” were clear to the dictator.
PUTIN TO SKIP G-20 SUMMIT IN INDONESIA OVER MURDER FEAR: REPORT
Furthermore, he said he told Xi that he would “uphold American values, human rights and compete vigorously”, and he promised the communist leader that the Americas-China policy had not changed. regarding the question of the status of Taiwan.
Biden failed to mention whether he lobbied the Chinese leader on important issues such as regimes decrying economic behavior like his non-compliance with trade deals, military aggression in the South China Sea, sourcing of precursors used to make fentanyl that kills tens of thousands of Americans every year, the origins of COVID, the rampant theft of our intellectual property, and whether it will reverse its well-documented human rights abuses.
The president only allowed four questions after his remarks during the press briefing. He was asked if a cold war with China was avoidable. “There doesn’t need to be a new cold war” with China, Biden said. We are rather in “competition” with China. This response ignores the counter-history of the “unrestricted war” China is waging against the West using all Chinese instruments of power such as economic, military, ideological, geopolitical and technological.
On the issue of Taiwan, which Beijing considers a breakaway province, Biden said he does not foresee “any imminent attempt by China to invade Taiwan”, even though President Xi s was committed to “reuniting” the mainland with Taiwan and he would “never promise to renounce the use of force”.
Biden said he “made it clear” to President Xi that our Taiwan policy “has not changed at all.” Yet, on several occasions over the past two years, the president has confused this policy by promising to defend Taiwan against any communist aggression. Still, Biden insisted that Xi “got exactly what I was saying.”
Perhaps most distressing is the presidents’ promise to hold more meetings with Chinese officials to discuss our differences. He took the same approach a year ago in June with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and it didn’t end so well, the Ukrainians ask.
Unfortunately, President Biden is out of his element dealing with bullies like Putin and Xi. As former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates said of Biden, he has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.
Unfortunately, when it comes to Bidens’ actions regarding China, we have good reason to be skeptical and arguably fearful.
