Erdogan and Biden talk about NATO expansion, security and the G2

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden met on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday. The agenda included the enlargement of NATO to the Nordic countries, the need to continue the Black Sea grain corridor and the recent bombing of Istanbul.

Biden offered his sincere condolences to Erdogan and the Turkish people for the acts of violence in Istanbul and expressed his support for Turkey, a NATO ally, the official said. White House and Turkish Communications Directorateinseparable statements, slightly nuanced.

The short, unannounced meeting was a rare contact between the two leaders, who have had few bilateral meetings and phone conversations since Biden took office. It comes in the wake of a major terror attack in the heart of Istanbul on Sunday that killed six Turkish citizens and injured eight. Turkish security forces have arrested a Syrian woman they say admitted planting the bomb, on the orders of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and its Syrian branch. The PKK and the Syrian Kurds have denied having anything to do with the attack. Pro-government media, which published more details of the security operation on Tuesday, claimed that the woman, Ahlam al-Bashir, was accompanied by a man, Ammar Jarkas, who maintained contacts in the Syrian town of Kobani. Jarkas was also reportedly arrested and questioned.

On Monday, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu called the United States an accomplice in the Istanbul bombing, accusing Washington of funding terror groups in Syria that target Turkey’s peace and security. Soylu was referring to the US partnership with the Syrian Democratic Forces, which was essential to the US-led effort to destroy the Islamic State. The military structure of the FDS is led by thePeople’s Protection Units (YPG), which Turkey claims is affiliated with the PKK. Ankara claims that they share the same leading cadres, the same organizational and military structure, the same financial resources and the same training camps.

We reject and are deeply disappointed by any irresponsible comments suggesting the United States had any role or responsibility in this despicable attack on Turkish citizens, a White House spokesperson said in response to Soylus’ statement. We are ready to help the Turkish authorities in their investigation.

Shortly after meeting Biden, Erdogan tweeted a Thanksmessage with the flags of all countries and the logos of international organizations that offered their condolences after the terrorist attack in Istanbul. The American flag was mostly displayed alongside Turkey’s main allies, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Azerbaijan.

In the country, the attack appeared to revive rhetoric pushing for a new military operation in northern Syria to establish a safe zone along the entire Turkish-Syrian border. Turkey has repeatedly voiced the possibility of an operation since last spring, prompting international reactions from the United States, Russia and Iran.

A senior Turkish official told Reuters on Tuesday that Ankara planned to pursue targets in northern Syria after completing a cross-border operation against the PKK in Iraq. Threats to Turkey from Kurdish or Islamic State militants are unacceptable, the official said, adding that Ankara will eliminate dangers along its southern border “one way or another”.

In parliament, Devlet Bahceli, the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party and Erdogan’s political ally, renewed his calls for the closure of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), which he called the PKK’s vile sister.

Separatist terrorism is Turkey’s biggest problem We don’t want separatists in parliament, Bahceli said. We can no longer allow the HDP, which recruits people for terrorist groups, to continue to be part of our political system. A week ago, Bahceli surprisingly defended the ruling parties meeting with the HDP to discuss constitutional changes.

Bahceli also spat anger at foreign capitals that supported terrorism against Turkey, explicitly referring to Washington and his sincere condolences.

In addition to the Istanbul attack, Erdogan and Biden discussed NATO enlargement, just as in their bilateral meeting at the June NATO summit, Erdogan lifted his veto on offers from Sweden and of Finland to join the alliance. But Ankara has not yet sent the accession protocol to its parliament for ratification. Earlier this month NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Sweden’s new Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson visited Turkey to persuade Erdogan that Sweden had kept its promises to control anti-Turkish groups on its territory. But neither could persuade Erdogan to give a timetable for ratification. The next meeting between Turkey and Sweden is tomorrow, when Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakci will visit Stockholm.

President Biden told Erdogan that Turkey was an important player in Sweden’s NATO membership, Turkey’s communications directorate said, while a White House statement said the parties had discussed close and continued coordination on NATO Alliance matters.

Biden had pledged his administration’s support to push sales of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey through Congress, according to the Turkish reading. The US president also expressed his gratitude to Erdogan for his efforts to renew the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which they both agreed was key to improving global food security amid the war. in Russia and that it should continue.