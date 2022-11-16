Prime Minister Modi and China’s Xi Jinping exchange greetings during dinner at G20 summit in Indonesia | world news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping publicly exchanged greetings on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali on Tuesday, the first meeting since the standoff between the Chinese PLA and the Indian military in April 2020.

In September, Modi and President Xi met at the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand for the first time since the border clash in eastern China began. Ladakh. But there were no reports of handshakes or exchange of pleasantries between Modi and Xi at the time.

Modi met Xi at the G20 dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali. A live video stream for media of the welcome dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo for G20 delegates showed the exchange between the two leaders.

There had been speculation of a possible bilateral meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit, which started on Tuesday. But the agenda communicated by the two parties so far does not provide for such a meeting.

It is believed that there was no separate meeting between the two leaders there.

In Bali, the handshake took place towards the end of dinner. The two greeted each other as Xi passed. They shook hands and the video showed a brief relaxed conversation before the camera moved away and the transmission ended.

The dinner took place at the Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park in a somewhat informal setting. G20 leaders watched dance performances as they dined.

