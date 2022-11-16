The cross-Channel agreement marks a thaw in Anglo-French relations

When Britain and France signed a new deal on Monday to tackle cross-Channel migration, it marked the latest stage in a reconciliation occurring after years of dismal relationships.

These reached a nadir on August 28 when Liz Truss, who was set to become British Prime Minister, said the jury was out on whether French President Emmanuel Macron, leader of a NATO ally, was friend or foe.

Priti Patel, a former Tory interior minister, told the FT that comments from friends or foes of Truss were easy, adding that Grad Darmanin, France’s interior minister, was furious and wanted Truss s publicly apologize.

After the trauma of Brexit, frequent clashes between Boris Johnson and Macron and a fishing dispute in 2021, it seemed that even a change in Downing Street would not repair relations. But something has changed.

Truss walked into Downing Street and during her brief tenure her officials urged her to try to fix things. She duly attended the inaugural summit of a new European security grouping, proposed by Macron, in Prague.

Then Rishi Sunak took over at number 10 and seemed to form an instant bond with Macron. Both are technocrats and bankers in their forties: Sunak with Goldman Sachs, the French president with Rothschild.

We are in very positive momentum, said a senior official in Paris, following last week’s meeting between Sunak and Macron at the COP27 summit in Egypt, where the two leaders came together with beaming faces.

Lord Peter Ricketts, former British Ambassador to Paris, said: “Relations are gradually improving and have been since the summer when it was recognized that things had hit rock bottom.

Politics brought the two countries closer together. Before being ousted, Truss told friends it was wrong to quarrel with France at a time when war was raging in Ukraine and the continent was facing a cost of living crisis.

Sir Tim Barrow, his national security adviser, was among those urging him to travel to Prague for the inaugural meeting of the European Political Community; the gesture was well received in Paris.

Macron also spent a lot of energy persuading her to attend, a French official said, joking that the meeting in Prague was probably the happiest moment of Truss’ 44-day tenure.

His diplomatic mission, the first by a British Prime Minister to a major European summit since Brexit, has also borne fruit. Britain and France have agreed to hold a summit next year, remarkably the first since 2018.

The war in Ukraine put everything into perspective, Ricketts said. The UK and France now largely agree on how they treat President Putin, which was certainly not the case at the start of the conflict.

Johnson’s departure helped ease tensions. Officials in Paris said the former prime minister presented himself as the brave leader of the free world and that France and Germany had capitulated to Russian aggression.

Meanwhile, Truss has also resumed talks to try to resolve the corrosive dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol, part of the Johnsons Brexit deal that defines trade relations in the region.

Sunak wants those talks to speed up and revive executive power-sharing in Northern Ireland, ahead of the upcoming Easter 25th anniversary of the region’s Good Friday peace deal, British officials said.

As chancellor in the Johnson government, Sunak has consistently opposed any escalation of the dispute with the EU, fearing economic damage from a trade war with the 27-member bloc.

Macron is perhaps the most hawkish of all European leaders on the protocol issue, warning Johnson in 2021 that the UK has more to lose commercially than us Europeans from a Brexit-related trade war.

The issue remains a litmus test for Franco-British relations. Sunak pledged to abide by Johnson’s legislation, which is currently before parliament, to void the protocol if a negotiated settlement cannot be reached.

But a senior EU diplomat said: If this bill passes, it will not be a loaded gun on the table. It will be a loaded weapon pointed at our temples. Macron sees compliance with the protocol as a matter of trust.

But EU diplomats say Sunak is seen as a numbers man, like Macron, who does not approach Brexit with the same background as Johnson. They believe a deal can be made.

If the Northern Ireland Protocol issue can be resolved, it could pave the way for greater cooperation between London and Paris on a range of issues, starting with a toughening up of the migration issue.

During their first telephone conversation on October 28, Macron and Sunak discussed cooperation on nuclear energy, defense and Ukraine. The British Prime Minister has repeatedly called France an ally and a friend, trying to dispel any doubts created by Truss.

Referring to Monday’s migration agreement, Ricketts said: This is a positive step towards a pragmatic and cooperative relationship.

He added: Although Macron and Sunak are miles apart politically, they have compatible styles and approaches to government.