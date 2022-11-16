Xi Jinpings Power Grab is a gift to the United States

Last month, Chinese leader Xi Jinping won an unprecedented third term as general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CCP) and placed loyalists in every seat of the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee, the top body leader of China. There is now no meaningful check on Xi’s authority, nor any hope that Beijing will revert to more pragmatic economic and foreign policies.

This is bad news for the Chinese people. But thesedevelopmentspresent opportunities for the United States that, if seized, can work to its advantage.

Certainly, Beijing’s return to one-man rule is nothing to celebrate. Nor is the pain that Xi’s policies are inflicting on multinational corporations and the Chinese people. To make matters worse, it is unlikely that any of the yeses currently surrounding Xi have the power or the inclination to oppose any of his decisions, increasing the risk of serious mistakes that could threaten both China’s internal stability and international peace.

But Xi’s consolidation of power is, in some ways, a gift to the United States. While the CCP seems to view Xi as its best bet forstay in power, the international community has a less rosy view. Xi’s oppressive governance and abrasive foreign policy have alienated many countries, including many of China’s most important trading partners. Historically, these countries have been reluctant to choose sides in the US-China rivalry, but over the past five years Xi’s behavior has brought them ever closer to Washington.

Xi has awakened the international community to Beijing’s true intentions in a way that no US administration ever could. The CCP has always been a revolutionary Marxist party determined to remake the world order in its own image. Even the economic reformer Deng Xiaoping was a hardened revolutionary who adopted certain elements of capitalism to create a wealth base on which to implement the socialist concept of common prosperity. Deng’s order for China to keep a low profile in international affairs was meant to put the international community at ease over Beijing’s rise until it became powerful enough to influence the world on its own terms. terms.

For too long, most countries, including the United States, have naively included or willfully ignored these facts, preferring to reap the short-term economic benefits of engagement with China at the expense of their long-term security interests. Even today, many cling to the false narrative that Xi is the source of the global problems with China and that if he leaves power, things could return to the previous status quo.

In reality, Xi didn’t change the CCP so much as he accelerated changes that had been in the works for a long time. Some in China believe he acted prematurely and should have waited for China to develop its technological autonomy and guard against the international backlash that was to accompany his larger assertion. These voices believe that Xi made a mistake. With the right policies and the right diplomatic outreach, the United States can help ensure they are right.

While most countries are still reluctant to risk incurring Beijing’s wrath by placing both feet firmly in the US camp, many are unambiguously moving closer to Washington. In Asia, the revival of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, has even seen proudly non-aligned India increasingly align itself with the United States and its Japanese and Australian allies in what is widely seen as a pact to counter Beijing’s influence.

The trilateral AUKUS (Australia-UK-US) security agreement signed in 2021 also reflects some shared concern about China. Just a few years ago, British officials were openly bragging about being Chinese best partner in the west and floated the idea of ​​wider economic engagement between the UK and China following Britain’s exit from the European Union (EU).

While Europe as a whole has been unable to reach a consensus on the nature of the Chinese threat, private discussions with European diplomats and political advisers reveal that they are increasingly lucid about the need for like-minded countries to work together. Beijing’s decision in May 2021 to sanction EU officials over a dispute involving the Uyghur genocide in Xinjiang have prompted a major shift in European reckoning. A few months earlier, the EU and China had reached an agreement on an investment deal, which would have made it even more difficult for the United States and Europe to work together against Beijing’s economic coercion. The agreement was never ratified.

Meanwhile, in a recent paperthe EU’s foreign policy body has acknowledged that China is a competitor promoting an alternative vision of the world order and has urged the twenty-seven member countries to deal with China as a whole rather than as a lead- headed.

Building consensus between Western countries and other like-minded countries will not be easy.Germany, for example, continues to try to play both sides. Beijing will be relentless in its use of diplomatic outreach and economic governance to prevent and weaken coalitions. He will find the most success with Developing countries who benefit from the largesse of the CCP and provide important voices for Beijing at the United Nations.

In working to form coalitions, the United States must capitalize on the international community’s growing concerns about the direction China is headed under Xi. Of course, the more important imperative is that Washington not send mixed signals about its own commitment to fending off China’s pernicious influence. Washington should recognize that other countries are more susceptible to Chinese economic coercion than the United States and take greater risks when publicly opposing Beijing. The willingness of other nations to follow them will depend in part on their perception of the firmness with which the United States stands behind them.

The time has come for American leadership. Thanks to Xi’s overreach, international audiences are more receptive than ever.