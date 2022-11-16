Politics
Xi Jinpings Power Grab is a gift to the United States
Last month, Chinese leader Xi Jinping won an unprecedented third term as general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CCP) and placed loyalists in every seat of the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee, the top body leader of China. There is now no meaningful check on Xi’s authority, nor any hope that Beijing will revert to more pragmatic economic and foreign policies.
This is bad news for the Chinese people. But thesedevelopmentspresent opportunities for the United States that, if seized, can work to its advantage.
Certainly, Beijing’s return to one-man rule is nothing to celebrate. Nor is the pain that Xi’s policies are inflicting on multinational corporations and the Chinese people. To make matters worse, it is unlikely that any of the yeses currently surrounding Xi have the power or the inclination to oppose any of his decisions, increasing the risk of serious mistakes that could threaten both China’s internal stability and international peace.
But Xi’s consolidation of power is, in some ways, a gift to the United States. While the CCP seems to view Xi as its best bet forstay in power, the international community has a less rosy view. Xi’s oppressive governance and abrasive foreign policy have alienated many countries, including many of China’s most important trading partners. Historically, these countries have been reluctant to choose sides in the US-China rivalry, but over the past five years Xi’s behavior has brought them ever closer to Washington.
>>> Is there a US-China cold war is the wrong question
Xi has awakened the international community to Beijing’s true intentions in a way that no US administration ever could. The CCP has always been a revolutionary Marxist party determined to remake the world order in its own image. Even the economic reformer Deng Xiaoping was a hardened revolutionary who adopted certain elements of capitalism to create a wealth base on which to implement the socialist concept of common prosperity. Deng’s order for China to keep a low profile in international affairs was meant to put the international community at ease over Beijing’s rise until it became powerful enough to influence the world on its own terms. terms.
For too long, most countries, including the United States, have naively included or willfully ignored these facts, preferring to reap the short-term economic benefits of engagement with China at the expense of their long-term security interests. Even today, many cling to the false narrative that Xi is the source of the global problems with China and that if he leaves power, things could return to the previous status quo.
In reality, Xi didn’t change the CCP so much as he accelerated changes that had been in the works for a long time. Some in China believe he acted prematurely and should have waited for China to develop its technological autonomy and guard against the international backlash that was to accompany his larger assertion. These voices believe that Xi made a mistake. With the right policies and the right diplomatic outreach, the United States can help ensure they are right.
While most countries are still reluctant to risk incurring Beijing’s wrath by placing both feet firmly in the US camp, many are unambiguously moving closer to Washington. In Asia, the revival of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, has even seen proudly non-aligned India increasingly align itself with the United States and its Japanese and Australian allies in what is widely seen as a pact to counter Beijing’s influence.
The trilateral AUKUS (Australia-UK-US) security agreement signed in 2021 also reflects some shared concern about China. Just a few years ago, British officials were openly bragging about being Chinese best partner in the west and floated the idea of wider economic engagement between the UK and China following Britain’s exit from the European Union (EU).
While Europe as a whole has been unable to reach a consensus on the nature of the Chinese threat, private discussions with European diplomats and political advisers reveal that they are increasingly lucid about the need for like-minded countries to work together. Beijing’s decision in May 2021 to sanction EU officials over a dispute involving the Uyghur genocide in Xinjiang have prompted a major shift in European reckoning. A few months earlier, the EU and China had reached an agreement on an investment deal, which would have made it even more difficult for the United States and Europe to work together against Beijing’s economic coercion. The agreement was never ratified.
>>>The Chinese challenge: Xi prepares for his third term and beyond
Meanwhile, in a recent paperthe EU’s foreign policy body has acknowledged that China is a competitor promoting an alternative vision of the world order and has urged the twenty-seven member countries to deal with China as a whole rather than as a lead- headed.
Building consensus between Western countries and other like-minded countries will not be easy.Germany, for example, continues to try to play both sides. Beijing will be relentless in its use of diplomatic outreach and economic governance to prevent and weaken coalitions. He will find the most success with Developing countries who benefit from the largesse of the CCP and provide important voices for Beijing at the United Nations.
In working to form coalitions, the United States must capitalize on the international community’s growing concerns about the direction China is headed under Xi. Of course, the more important imperative is that Washington not send mixed signals about its own commitment to fending off China’s pernicious influence. Washington should recognize that other countries are more susceptible to Chinese economic coercion than the United States and take greater risks when publicly opposing Beijing. The willingness of other nations to follow them will depend in part on their perception of the firmness with which the United States stands behind them.
The time has come for American leadership. Thanks to Xi’s overreach, international audiences are more receptive than ever.
This coin originally appeared in the National Interest https://nationalinterest.org/feature/xi-jinping%E2%80%99s-power-grab-gift-united-states-205839
|
Sources
2/ https://www.heritage.org/asia/commentary/xi-jinpings-power-grab-gift-the-united-states
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinpings Power Grab is a gift to the United States
- Biden, Erdogan discuss Ukrainian grain exports (White House)
- What the Biden-Xi meeting means for US-China relations
- No damage was reported after a small earthquake rocked the Greater Montreal area
- Shubman Gill Responds to Reports He’s Dating Bollywood Actress Sara Ali Khan
- Womens Tennis welcomes two new recruits to Class of 2027
- High heels were originally worn by men
- Ian Skorodin opens doors for Native Americans in the entertainment industry
- PM Modi and Chinese President Xi meet in Bali, first time in public since clash in Ladakh
- An open letter to Dave Chappelle from a Hollywood trailblazer’s great-granddaughter – The Forward
- Michigan Football is organizing the 2023 key goals for the Illinois game
- UK to order five more anti-submarine frigates for $5 billion