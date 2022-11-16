All Industries & Trade Forum calls on PM Modi to impose import restrictions on China and ASEAN countries to support MSMEs: report





Import, export, trade for MSMEs: Trade body All Industries & Trade Forum (AITF) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impose import restrictions on China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) because imports could cross 20 lakh crore this year from the region, proving detrimental to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), according to a report by Knowledge and News Network (KNN). Also read: Planning another exhibition to support MSMEs and women entrepreneurs next year: Piyush Goyal MSMEs face frequent closures and risk going bankrupt if the government does not impose import restrictions, the AITF said in a letter sent to Prime Minister Modi last week. The trade body also requested a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation to uncover the alleged scam of huge imports from ASEAN and under invoicing from China, according to the report. Badish Jindal, National Chairman of AITF, said that China smartly sends such goods to India through ASEAN and underdeveloped countries, that is the reason why India’s imports from countries from ASEAN increased to Rs 5,07,968 crore by 2021-22 and amazingly these countries exported Rs 3,05,117 crore to India in the first four months of FY 2022-23. The letter further stated that Indian businessmen could not import steel from China and the country could only send products manufactured in India, referring to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) condition imposed on steel. Today, there is a difference of Rs 15,000 per ton in the price of steel from India and China. Therefore, due to such policies instead of raw materials, China sells the finished products to India, Jindal said. This unbalanced dynamic impacted Amritsar, Chandigarh, Chennai and Rajkot and thousands of units manufacturing all fasteners and screws and drove them to closure, he added. Also Read: TReDS M1xchange Platform Raises Funding from IndiaMART, Beenext; Exit from SIDBI Venture Capital Meanwhile, India’s trade deficit with China rose to $72.9 billion in FY22, amid a 44% rise in imports to $94.16 billion from compared to the previous year. In FY21, India’s imports from China reportedly amounted to $65.21 billion, while exports in FY21 and FY22 remained stagnant at around 25, 2 billion dollars, according to official data.

