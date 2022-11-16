Boris Johnson and Liz Truss gave Britain a rushed and botched Brexit

Not by any stretch of the imagination George Eustice could be described as a remnant, let alone a remoaner. A Cornish farmer, former Ukip candidate who cut his political teeth alongside Dominic Cummings in the fight against Britain’s adoption of the euro, his Brexiteer credentials are impeccable.

So when the former environment secretary points out the deep flaw in Liz Truss’ Australia trade deal, the first post-Brexit deal, many in his party and outside should sit up and take note of it.

Speaking at a long-awaited debate in the House of Commons on the deal, Eustice quietly but deftly threaded Trusss’ boasts of success. Saying this is actually not a very good deal for the UK and saying the government has given far too much for far too little in return, his concerns echo those of farmers fearing a flood of meat imports cheap with lower environmental standards.

It looks like Rishi Sunak certainly listened. Asked at the G20 summit about Eustice’s remarks, he preferred to focus on the future but essentially agreed with the criticism. Going forward, I want to make sure we don’t sacrifice quality for speed when it comes to trade deals, he said.

Sunak himself had flagged the dangers of Trusss deals (with New Zealand as well as Australia) during the Tory leadership race this summer. During an election campaign in Devon, he claimed his deals were one-sided and that the UK should not be rushing to sign trade deals as soon as possible.

Truss had bragged that those deals she made as International Trade Secretary were actually proof of her ability to deliver. Yet, as many in his party have since realized, there’s no point in delivering something that turns out to be a dogs dinner.

Truss’ penchant for rushing things to look like he’s in business was in many ways his undoing. Even her allies say that if she had laid the groundwork for a 45p tax cut and other tax cuts later, and had come up with a fiscal rebalancing plan first, she might have survived. Instead, his shocked and amazed mini-budget spooked markets, voters and MPs.

But Eustices blandly describes Truss’ lack of negotiation, revealing that she actually asked her Australian counterpart what he needed to get a deal done before last year’s G7 summit, revealing that she didn’t. was not alone in her guilt.

Wanting to get a deal done before the arbitrary deadline of the Carbis Bay meeting in the summer of 2021 was also up to Boris Johnson. As a result, as Eustice said, the Australian negotiator very kindly laid out the Australian terms, which then shaped the deal. In their desperation for a shiny Brexit pass, Truss and Johnson turned around like puppies and Australians couldn’t believe it.

And the whole saga exposes the larger issue of rushed post-Brexit policymaking. To use Sunaks’ own expression, the UK has sacrificed quality for speed. It’s a problem that dates back to Theresa May, was pursued by Johnson, and found its apotheosis in Truss.

Most people think May’s biggest mistake was calling a snap election that cost him a parliamentary majority. Yet her real blunder came in October 2016 when she hastily triggered Article 50, the EU process that set the clock ticking to a two-year deadline, after which the UK would leave without agreement.

Like Truss, May was a former Remainer eager to earn her party some Brexit brownie points. But by firing the starting gun without first defining the form of the agreement she wanted, the former prime minister failed to understand the huge negotiating advantage granted to Brussels. Former UK EU official Sir Ivan Rogers warned her against this, but she continued regardless. The snap election only added to the weakness as it created a hung Parliament.

Even after Mays passed away, Johnson also fell for the desire to get a deal, any deal, down the line. For pro-Union Tories and the DUP alike, his ready-made deal with the EU has proven completely half-baked on the Northern Ireland issue.

Marry in haste and repent at leisure, goes the old saying. Yet when it comes to Brexit, hastily divorcing may be the reason so many people are repenting now and without pleasure. As pollster John Curtice points out, Brexit is now probably less popular than it has been since June 2016.

Even Chancellor Jeremy Hunt admitted this over the weekend: I don’t deny that there are costs to a decision like Brexit, before saying there are also opportunities. Hunt also said: What I don’t buy is the premise that Brexit will make us poorer, but the Office for Budget Responsibility, which he praises on other issues, says that’s exactly what is happening: 4% affected by GDP.

There are signs that some common sense is finally arriving. While Truss’ desperation for business smacks of convert fanaticism (a flaw two of which-Telegraph-Johnson columns also suffered), Sunak has always been a true believer. As a result, it displays none of the cutthroat tendencies of its predecessors.

As Johnson desperately sought to strike a trade deal with India by Diwali last month, many wiser heads in Whitehall know such delays weaken your hand. Sunak is taking a much tougher approach to this deal and the CPTPP Trans-Pacific Trade Pact.

Even Truss admitting as Prime Minister that any trade deal with the US was now likely to be medium term at the earliest, the whole issue reveals how much or little influence the UK has on the world stage now that ‘He is alone. With no political parties talking about joining the EU in the near future, some honesty about life outside of it is welcome.

More importantly, all the talk about the rushed and one-sided nature of the Australia deal should also make more people realize the rushed and one-sided nature of the Johnsons UK-EU deal. The EU has boosted its own services sector, especially financial services. Exports of goods from the UK to the EU are more difficult, while we unilaterally relax some rules on imports. Level playing field, that is not the case.

Sunak is right to exercise strategic patience by not sacrificing quality for speed. But a very big prize for Britain would be to focus on perhaps the most important trade deal of all with the EU. And as each year passes, the botched Brexit deal hurts our prosperity.