President Xi Jinping meets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa
On the afternoon of November 15 local time, President Xi Jinping met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Bali.
President Xi noted that China and South Africa enjoy a special friendship between comrades and brothers. Being both major developing countries, China and South Africa firmly uphold international fairness and justice as well as the common interests of developing countries. China has always viewed its relations with South Africa from a strategic perspective and stands ready to consolidate political mutual trust and promote further development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and South Africa. South.
President Xi stressed that the central task set at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is to make China a great modern socialist country in all respects and to advance Chinese national rejuvenation on all fronts. through a Chinese path to modernization. China’s development will bring more opportunities to South Africa and other countries. China stands ready to strengthen governance experience sharing with South Africa and helps South Africa explore a path of modernization that meets its national conditions. The two countries will forge stronger synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the South African Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan, cooperate more closely on trade, investment and energy, advance the implementation of FOCAC results in South Africa, will help Chinese companies to invest and do business there and develop Chinese imports of quality products from South Africa. China supports South Africa in taking over the rotating BRICS presidency next year and stands ready to work with South Africa to deepen China’s solidarity and cooperation with Africa. The two countries will strengthen their coordination on international affairs and work together on global challenges, including climate change, food security and energy security.
President Ramaphosa again extended his congratulations to President Xi on his re-election as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, the full success of the 20th CPC National Congress, and the remarkable progress China has made in its development. He thanked China for its valuable assistance to South Africa and other African countries in the response to COVID-19 and for being among the first to help African countries alleviate the debt problem. South Africa finds an important strategic partner in China. He will undoubtedly continue to firmly uphold the one-China principle. South Africa hopes to learn from China’s experience in green development and energy transition, and is ready to actively participate in the Belt and Road cooperation. South Africa will open its doors and welcome Chinese enterprises for investment and cooperation. South Africa hopes to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China within the BRICS and other multilateral frameworks.
Ding Xuexiang, Wang Yi, and He Lifeng, among others, were present at the meeting.
