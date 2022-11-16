It’s always Trump’s party and hell run if he wants… run if he wants, run if he wants





But while the poll clearly shows the way forward for Trump as he plots his third run for the White House since 2016, it also shows the peril ahead. Of all voters polled, 65% said Trump probably or definitely shouldn’t run again (with 53% in the definite camp). And while Trump’s standing hasn’t dropped significantly since pre-election (he was at 48% in the latest Morning Consult poll), DeSantis’ star has risen. The governor of Florida was at 26% in this latest poll.

The 45th president is expected to announce his second campaign for another term during a primetime event at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. growing questions about his role in the party and a veritable pile-up for poor midterm results with several hand-picked candidates losing to the Democrats and his MAGA movement collapsing in battlefield contest after contest.

There is an itch among Republican officials and donors to finally leave Trump, including prominent conservative groups, like the Club for Growth, which released a polling note showing Trump trailing DeSantis in primary states. reviews. Separately, another survey commissioned by the Texas Republican Party found Trump trailing DeSantis by 10 percentage points, 43% to 32%. Trump was the clear favorite of Republicans in Texas in their October poll.

And Pence sat down for interviews on the eve of the release of his new book in which he admitted to being angered by Trump on January 6, 2021 and called his actions that day reckless.

There is also the legal quagmire. Trump is embroiled in multiple high-stakes court battles over his handling of classified documents, past business practices, actions on Jan. 6 and possible interference in Georgia’s 2020 election recount. The announcement of a presidential race could complicate some of these investigations, which are expected to intensify in the coming months. An announcement also triggers campaign finance restrictions and would deprive Trump of funds used to pay for his representation in some of these cases.

But Trump has survived periods of uncertainty before, fortified by a veritable army of MAGA supporters. And privately, he was unmoved by the most recent criticism, viewing the refrain as similar to one he faced in his final White House runs and term as president. He’s also looking forward to a rematch with President Joe Biden, calculating he could defeat the man who beat him for the presidency if the two were to run without a global pandemic clouding the race. . The same POLITICO/Morning Consult poll showed that 66% of voters said Biden probably or definitely shouldn’t run for president in 2024 (with 45% in the definitive camp).

Making another run for the White House is an extraordinary, albeit long overdue, move for Trump, who is certain to reshape his party’s trajectory, raise complex legal issues and alter the man’s presidency. who defeated him, who celebrates his 80th birthday on Sunday.

After losing his re-election bid to Biden in 2020, Trump launched a personal crusade to overturn the results, falsely claiming he was robbed over unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud and raising a host of candidates refusing the election in the midterm elections, some of which went on to win office. Biden has warned that Trump and these allied politicians are a threat to democracy. He also told his aides that he was more likely to run for office if Trump also ran.

Trump is widely expected to face major Republican challengers, including some potentially from his own administration Pence, DeSantis or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Trump has closely followed polls of potential GOP nominees, and in an effort to flex his own political muscle, he shared the 2024 polls with his rallying crowds and circulated the results to the press. And he’s already taken aim at DeSantis, who is widely considered one of the top challengers after his landslide re-election last week in Florida.

While it initially appeared after Jan. 6, 2021, that Trump would be shunned by many of his GOP brethren, he continued to hold power over the party. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy visited Trump at his Mar-a-Lago home shortly after the riots, signaling a continued hug from the party.

And midway through 2022, Trump assumed the role of kingmaker, picking and choosing endorsements and exacting revenge on lawmakers who he said crossed paths with him politically. Almost all of the GOP lawmakers who voted for his impeachment on Jan. 6 either left office or were defeated in the primaries.

Disappointing midterm results for the Republican Party challenged Trump’s position, particularly after he elevated candidates who underperformed or even lost in the general election. Trump has been warned by senior party officials against announcing a run ahead of the Dec. 6 Senate runoff in Georgia for fear it could distract from the Republican campaign in the state. and does trigger a fundraising bonanza for Democrats. But Trump was keen to make his mark before the next Congress.

Even before announcing it, his candidacy was endorsed by one of the top Republicans in the House, Representative Elise Stefanik of New York, who said she supported him because he would easily beat any challenger. from the GOP and that she believed America was more prosperous and secure under the Trump administration.

I’m proud to support Donald Trump for president in 2024, Stefanik said. It’s time for Republicans to unite around America’s most popular Republican with a proven track record of conservative governance.

