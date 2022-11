Modi greets Xi Jinping at dinner in first meeting after Galwan clash, no bilateral meeting scheduled

Read more Indonesian President Joko Widodo, before the official opening of the summit. Modi said he would meet the leaders of several other participating countries on the sidelines of the G20 summit and review the progress of India’s bilateral relations with them. “Recover together, recover stronger. Indonesian President @jokowi hosts Prime Minister @narendramodi for the G20 summit in Bali. Detailed deliberations on contemporary global challenges including food and energy security and health are on the agenda. @g20org summit agenda today,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet. After the meeting in Indonesia, India will assume the chairmanship of the Group of 20 for one year. “During the Bali summit, I will have in-depth discussions with other G20 leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, the environment, health and digital transformation,” Modi said before leaving Delhi. Modi will have separate bilateral meetings with a number of leaders on the sidelines of the summit, but it was not immediately clear if a separate meeting between Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who arrived in Bali earlier in the day, was in the works. . If it does, it would be the first one-on-one interaction between Modi and Xi since the border clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in June 2020. During the Summit of the Cooperation Organization of Shanghai (OCS) in Samarkand in Uzbekistan in September, the two crossed paths. In Beijing, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said maintaining healthy relations was in the fundamental interests of China and India and their peoples. “We hope the Indian side will work with China in the same direction, carry forward the important common understandings reached between the Chinese and Indian leaders, promote healthy and steady development of relations and safeguard the common interests of the two countries and our other countries. developing,” spokeswoman Mao Ning said. “As for the question you raised about a meeting between Chinese and Indian leaders, I have nothing to share,” she added. India will assume the group’s chairmanship for one year, starting Dec. 1, and Modi said he would extend his personal invitation to G20 members and other guests for the upcoming summit. Modi will take part in the summit session on health and another on food and energy security on Tuesday, where leaders are likely to discuss the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Western leaders are expected to pressure Russia to renew an agreement allowing the export of Ukrainian wheat through the Black Sea. Russian President Vladimir Putin is not attending the summit and the country is represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. On Tuesday evening, the Prime Minister will meet with members of the Indian community in Indonesia, followed by a cultural performance. The G20 includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and European Union. (EU). The list includes both advanced and emerging economies. Together, they represent more than 80% of the world’s gross domestic product, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world’s population. During Delhi’s presidency over the coming year, it would be the first time that the troika of current, previous and next G20 presidents would be made up of three developing countries, India, Indonesia and the Brazil. Read all latest news from india here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/india/pm-modi-in-bali-live-updates-g20-summit-indonesia-joko-widodo-biden-rishi-sunak-xi-jinping-india-china-russia-war-ukraine-agenda-livenews-6385207.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos