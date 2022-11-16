G20 summit: Biden, Erdogan discuss Ukrainian grain exports, White House says





The White House said on Tuesday (November 15th) that US President Joe Biden and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed international efforts focused on exporting Ukrainian grain. The leaders met on the sidelines of a G20 summit, which is underway in Bali, Indonesia, and discussed bilateral relations, including trade and security issues. As for the grain negotiations, the Biden-Erdogan meeting discussed the agreement to ship Ukrainian grain exports safely across the Black Sea to world markets. READ ALSO | Russian Foreign Minister calls Ukraine’s conditions for relaunching peace talks ‘unrealistic’ The international agreement is an agreement with Russia, which is essential to deal with the ongoing food crisis that has emerged due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The deal has helped stem disruptions to global food supplies, but is due to expire on Saturday. The White House said: “President Biden expressed his gratitude to President Erdogan for his efforts to renew the Black Sea Grains Initiative, which they both agreed was essential to improving food security. in the midst of Russia’s war and that the initiative must continue.” WATCH | G20 Summit 2022: Indian Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President hold talks at gala dinner READ ALSO | Russia and Ukraine tortured POWs during ongoing conflict, UN says In a statement, the White House also said Biden expressed his “sincere condolences” to Erdogan and the people of Turkiye following a bombing that killed six people in Istanbul. Biden also made it clear that the United States “stands with our NATO ally.” The deadly attack on Sunday shocked the nation and the Turkish government blames the attack on a Kurdish militant group, the PKK, which has denied any involvement. The US Embassy previously expressed condolences, but Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Monday refused to accept it, saying Washington was helping arm Kurdish fighters in northern Syria. He said: We do not accept the message of condolence from the US Embassy. We reject it.” WATCH WION LIVE HERE You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

