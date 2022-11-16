Donald Trump announces 2024 presidential bid amid potential major GOP nomination challenges – Deadline





Donald Trump has said he is running for president in 2024, seeking to return to the White House amid warning signs he is losing support from mainstream Republicans and possibly even the right-wing media machine .

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am announcing my candidacy for President of the United States tonight,” Trump told a crowd gathered at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump’s announcement was long overdue, as he had teased her in interviews and at campaign rallies.

His hour-plus speech was fraught with attacks on President Joe Biden, including personal barbs that he was out of touch, as well as “radical left-wing Democrats.”

While tackling issues like immigration and crime, Trump also pledged to dismantle DC’s ‘deep state’ and ‘swamp’, using rhetoric heard throughout his presidency. . He referred to “cheating” in the election, but did not press his claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Nor did he directly refer to the big foreign policy news of the day: two missiles hitting Polish soil.

“Our country can be bigger than it has ever been before, by a lot,” said Trump, who sounded more subdued than in previous rally speeches as he tried to stick to scripted remarks.

Biden’s team was ready, tweeting a video with the message “Donald Trump has failed America.”

Fox News gave the speech until Trump began to grow nostalgic for former German Chancellor Angela Merkel. “Do you remember Angela?” No one talks about Angela anymore…” he said. CNN introduced him until Trump officially announced he was running; MSNBC’s Alex Wagner walked in and out of the speech, offering instead analysis with contributors such as Peter Baker and Alex Wagner.The broadcast network’s streaming channels also focused on analysis rather than streaming the speech in its entirety.

With Democrats doing surprisingly well midterm, retaining control of the Senate and likely keeping the GOP’s new House majority in the single digits, a number of Republicans have publicly said it’s time to quit Trump. Many of his endorsed contestants in the most competitive contests have lost. They included Mehmet Oz, who was defeated in his U.S. Senate bid in Pennsylvania, and Kari Lake, who lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs.

Meanwhile, a potential rival for the Republican nomination, Ron DeSantis, was re-elected governor of Florida by a lopsided margin. This has led media on the right to push the party to move on to DeSantis, who is much younger than Trump but shares many of his brash tactics.

Trump began labeling DeSantis as “Ron DeSanctimonious,” following a campaign ad by DeSantis that suggested he was chosen by God to run for office.

Trump has also skewered other potential rivals, including Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, with the possibility of many other Republicans entering the race as well. Another potential nominee, Vice President Mike Pence, embarked on a book tour this week, delivering strong criticism to the former president. In an interview with ABC News, Pence said Trump’s words during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol were “reckless.” Pence also told Fox News that Republicans “have better choices” than Trump.

Just hours before the announcement, the Wall Street Journal, owned by Rupert Murdoch, again published a scathing editorial. “Almost everywhere in competitive racing last week, Mr. Trump-endorsed candidates fell into pyrotechnics,” the Journal writes.

“If Ms. Lake couldn’t win on ‘Stop the Steal’ in 2022, it’s hard to see how anyone else can achieve that,” the Journal wrote, referring to Lake’s election denial. “Maybe the 2020 election is finally over.”

This will be his third presidential run as a Republican, having led a brief campaign for the Reform Party nomination in the 2000 cycle.

If elected, Trump would be the first president to serve non-consecutive terms since Grover Cleveland.

His presidential run is also unfolding amid multiple investigations, including Justice Department inquiries into his possession of classified documents after his presidency and his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. He has previously claimed the investigations were politically motivated, something he would surely raise if criminal charges were brought.

“I’m a victim, I’ll tell you. I am a victim,” Trump said.

