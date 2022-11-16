Prime Minister Modi to kick off three-day Bengaluru tech summit on Wednesday – The New Indian Express





By Express press service BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Silver Jubilee edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS 2022) on Wednesday. At least nine Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) and 20 products will be launched during the three-day technology event. IT/BT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, who reviewed the preparations on Tuesday, said the Prime Minister would address the gathering through a video recorded during the inaugural session, in which Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. We are holding a full-fledged physical edition of BTS after two years, and delegates from 30 countries will attend the 25th edition of the summit. Nine MoUs will be signed by companies including Google and Microsoft at the summit and at least 20 products will be launched at the Karnataka pavilion, the minister said. Under the Beyond Bengaluru scheme, he said, startups are being encouraged in other districts of Karnataka and the government is aiming to reach $5 billion in software exports from the state. by 2025. During the 25th edition of the summit, which is touted to be the largest in Asia, an international exhibition will be held in which more than 550 exhibitors are expected to attract 50,000 visitors. Companies like Robert Bosch, Kyndryl, Shell, Builder AI, PayTM, Zoho, Micron, ACT, Cash Free, Razorpay, Biocon, Accenture, Aurigene, Intel and Finisia, etc. participate in the exhibition. Meanwhile, Lab2Market pavilion will exhibit India’s leading R&D institutes including CSIR Laboratories, ICMR Laboratories, DRDO Laboratories, C-DAC, C-DOT, NAL, IIAP, ISRO, ‘IIITB and BIRAC. The startup pavilion will have 330 exhibitors from 16 states in various sectors such as IT services, AI and ML, IoT, digital learning, mobility, blockchain, robot and drone, cybersecurity , gaming, health, fintech, edutech, smarttech and agritech. The Spectrum event includes multi-track conference, international exhibition, IT STPI export awards, smart bio awards, etc. </p><div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin: 8px 0; clear: both;'> <script async src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <!-- responsive amp ( exbulletin) --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block" data-ad-client="ca-pub-7526957001240989" data-ad-slot="4153454810" data-ad-format="auto" data-full-width-responsive="true"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></div> <p>BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Silver Jubilee edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS 2022) on Wednesday. At least nine Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) and 20 products will be launched during the three-day technology event. IT/BT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, who reviewed the preparations on Tuesday, said the Prime Minister would address the gathering through a video recorded during the inaugural session, in which Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. We are holding a full-fledged physical edition of BTS after two years, and delegates from 30 countries will attend the 25th edition of the summit. Nine MoUs will be signed by companies including Google and Microsoft at the summit and at least 20 products will be launched at the Karnataka pavilion, the minister said. Under the Beyond Bengaluru scheme, he said, startups are being encouraged in other districts of Karnataka and the government is aiming to reach $5 billion in software exports from the state. by 2025. During the 25th edition of the summit, which is touted to be the largest in Asia, an international exhibition will be held in which more than 550 exhibitors are expected to attract 50,000 visitors. Companies like Robert Bosch, Kyndryl, Shell, Builder AI, PayTM, Zoho, Micron, ACT, Cash Free, Razorpay, Biocon, Accenture, Aurigene, Intel and Finisia, etc. participate in the exhibition. Meanwhile, Lab2Market pavilion will exhibit India’s leading R&D institutes including CSIR Laboratories, ICMR Laboratories, DRDO Laboratories, C-DAC, C-DOT, NAL, IIAP, ISRO, ‘IIITB and BIRAC. The startup pavilion will have 330 exhibitors from 16 states in various sectors such as IT services, AI and ML, IoT, digital learning, mobility, blockchain, robot and drone, cybersecurity , gaming, health, fintech, edutech, smarttech and agritech. The Spectrum event includes multi-track conference, international exhibition, IT STPI export awards, smart bio awards, etc.<br />

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/cities/bengaluru/2022/nov/16/pm-modi-to-inaugurate-three-day-bengaluru-tech-summit-on-wednesday-2518714.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos