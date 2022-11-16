President Xi Jinping Attends 17th G20 Summit, Delivers Important Remarks

On November 15 local time, the 17th G20 summit was held in Bali, Indonesia. President Xi Jinping attended the summit and delivered a keynote address titled Working Together to Meet the Challenges of Our Times and Build a Better Tomorrow.

In his remarks, President Xi stressed that the summit was convened at a time of momentous changes not seen in a century, changes that are consequential to the world, our times and history. The COVID-19 pandemic is still dragging on with cases increasing here and there. The global economy is weakening. The geopolitical environment remains tense. Global governance is seriously inadequate. The food and energy crises are getting worse. All of this poses formidable challenges to human development. It is imperative that all countries adopt the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind and advocate peace, development and win-win cooperation. All countries should replace division with unity, confrontation with cooperation, and exclusion with inclusiveness. All countries must come together to answer the question of our times: what is wrong with this world, what needs to be done to overcome difficulties and create a better future together.

President Xi stressed that all G20 members should assume the responsibility inherent in being major international and regional players and lead by example in promoting the development of all nations, improving the well-being of the whole of humanity and advancing the whole world.

President Xi stressed the need to make global development more inclusive. Solidarity is strength, but division leads nowhere. Living in the same global village, we must stand together in the face of risks and challenges. Drawing ideological lines or promoting group politics and bloc confrontation will only divide the world and hinder global development and human progress. With human civilization already in the 21st century, the Cold War mentality has long since passed. What we need to do is join forces and elevate our win-win cooperation to a new level. Countries should respect each other, seek common ground while reserving differences, live together in peace and promote an open world economy. No one should engage in beggar-thy-neighbour practices, build a small yard with high fences, or create closed, exclusive clubs. The G20 must remain committed to its founding objective of unity and cooperation, advance the spirit of solidarity and defend the principle of consensus. Division and confrontation serve no purpose. Only solidarity and common development are the right choice to make.

President Xi stressed the need to make global development beneficial to all. Development is only real when all countries develop together. Prosperity and stability cannot be possible in a world where the rich get richer while the poor get poorer. Every nation aspires to a better life and modernization is not a privilege reserved for a single country. Development pioneers should sincerely help others develop and provide more global public goods. All major countries must shoulder their responsibilities and do their best for the cause of global development. China has proposed the Global Development Initiative (GDI), established the Global Fund for Development and South-South Cooperation, and will increase its funding for the China-UN Peace and Development Fund. It works with more than 100 countries and international organizations on the GDI, giving new impetus to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

President Xi stressed the need to make global development more resilient. Economic globalization is facing headwinds and the global economy is at risk of a recession. Everyone is going through difficult times, but developing countries are bearing the brunt of it. It is therefore more imperative than ever that we focus on the issue of development. We must build a global partnership for economic recovery, prioritize development and put people at the center, always keeping in mind the challenges faced by developing countries and addressing their concerns. China supports the African Union in its accession to the G20. All parties should continue to deepen international cooperation against COVID-19, curb global inflation, and defuse systemic economic and financial risks. In particular, developed economies should mitigate the negative fallout from their monetary policy adjustment. International financial institutions and commercial creditors, which are the main creditors of developing countries, should participate in the reduction and suspension of the debt of developing countries. China is implementing the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) in all respects and has suspended the largest amount of debt service payments among all G20 members, helping developing countries concerned to get through this difficult period.

President Xi stressed the need to continue to uphold the WTO-centric multilateral trading system, actively push forward WTO reform, and enhance trade and investment liberalization and facilitation. China has proposed the Action on Digital Innovation and Cooperation and looks forward to working with all parties to foster an open, fair and non-discriminatory environment for the digital economy to bridge the North-South digital divide. In the fight against climate change and the transition to green and low-carbon development, the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities must be respected. It is also important to provide financial, technological and capacity building support to developing countries. There should be zero tolerance for corruption, and international cooperation on the repatriation of fugitives and asset recovery should be strengthened.

President Xi stressed that food and energy security is the most pressing global development challenge. The root cause of the ongoing crises is not production or demand, but interrupted supply chains and international cooperation. The solution is to strengthen cooperation in market surveillance and regulation, to establish commodity partnerships, to develop an open, stable and sustainable commodity market and to work together to unclog supply chains. supply and stabilize market prices. Any attempt to politicize food and energy issues or to use them as tools and weapons must be resolutely opposed. Unilateral sanctions must be removed and restrictions on relevant science and technology cooperation must be lifted. The G20 should provide developing countries with the necessary support in terms of production, collection, storage, financing and technology. China has introduced the International Cooperation Initiative on Global Food Security in the G20 and looks forward to deepening cooperation with all parties in this regard.

In conclusion, President Xi noted that the Communist Party of China recently convened its 20th National Congress, setting out the goals, tasks and guiding policies for the cause of the Party and the country over the next five years and beyond. China will remain committed to the path of peaceful development, deepening reform and opening up, and promoting national rejuvenation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization. A modernizing China will bring more opportunities to the world, inject stronger momentum into international cooperation, and make greater contributions to human progress!

Wang Yi and He Lifeng were present at the event.