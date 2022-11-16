Politics
As Trump announces third race, Cruz and Cornyn open up to other candidates
Hours before former President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he will run for the White House in 2024, Republican U.S. Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz signaled their appetite for a contested GOP primary. But both said they would support him if he turns out to be the eventual Republican nominee.
The two Texas senators join a growing chorus of Republican voices who have restrained their excitement over the prospect of a third Trump bid.
I’m sure I’ll support the GOP nominee, but I think there will likely be a competitive primary election, Cornyn told reporters Monday.
Trump announced his third presidential run Tuesday night at his Mar-a-Lago home.
Texas’ top Republicans had not publicly endorsed Trump’s bid for president Tuesday night.
US Representative-elect Wesley Hunt released a resounding endorsement of the former president. The difference between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden could not be more stark, which is why I look forward to enthusiastically supporting Donald Trump’s bid for the White House, Hunt said in a statement.
Cruz nodded toward a contested Republican primary, saying Fox News Tuesday was going to have a process, was going to have a primary, was going to have a debate.
I think we accomplished a lot of good things when Donald Trump was president, Cruz said. If he is the candidate, I will enthusiastically support him.
Cruz did not respond to questions about Trump when asked by reporters on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.
Republican support for Trump faltered after a midterm performance by the party that many saw as a resounding disappointment. Losses to GOP candidates in some high-profile Senate and gubernatorial races, many endorsed by Trump, have some Republicans looking for other options to lead the party.
Much of that attention has been focused on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who won his own re-election Tuesday by 20 percentage points. A poll commissioned by the Texas Republican Party this week showed more Texas Republicans favoring DeSantis over Trump as their 2024 presidential candidate, a shift from their preferences in an October poll.
Cruz has also been mum on how Trump’s early entry into the presidential race might affect his own plans. Cruz was one of Trump’s most formidable opponents in a bitter primary battle for the party’s presidential nomination in 2016. But after Trump was elected, Cruz was one of Trump’s strongest supporters in Congress.
Cruz danced around the question of his aspirations, telling the Texas Tribune Festival in September that every Republican was waiting to see if Trump would run again. But he said at the time that Trump’s decision to run would have a big influence on other potential candidates.
There are Republicans who beat their chests and run saying, I’m running no matter what, no matter what Trump does, Cruz said. It’s bullshit, they’re all lying.
After a disappointing performance nationally in the midterm elections, lawmakers and prominent GOP figures have publicly questioned the party’s leadership. Cruz has been particularly forceful in his public defiance of party leadership, angered by lackluster midterm results.
I’m so pissed off I can’t even see straight, Cruz said on an episode of her The Verdict podcast on Monday. This opportunity was missed, it was badly missed.
Cruz said it would be foolish for the party to re-elect the same leadership in the Senate.
William Melhado contributed to this story.
|
