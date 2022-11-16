Of course, Donald Trump is showing up again





EVEN BY THE standards of Donald Trump’s career, it’s been a tough week, marked by damaging revelations, harsh criticism and serial failures. So naturally, on primetime November 15, he announced he would be running for president a fourth time, seeking to change the subject and stay one step ahead of potential opponents and an armada of criminal and civil investigations.

America has been mocked, ridiculed and brought to its knees, perhaps like never before, Mr Trump said, appearing at his Mar-a-Lago club in front of a bank of American flags. Promising that America would become a great nation again, he said, America’s decline is forced upon us by Joe Biden and the crazies of the radical left. His air was dark, radiant, as he described his own presidency as an Edenic time in which America defeated all rivals, moved forward, and everyone prospered like never before. Although he said some whoppers, he didn’t dwell on his claims that the 2020 election was rigged, beyond suggesting that China somehow got involved. other.

Mr. Trump’s announcement came just a week after a midterm election that Republican leaders widely viewed as Mr. Trump’s third consecutive electoral repudiation of Mr. Trump’s leadership since his own victory in 2016. The country has shown that he wanted to move forward, wrote the editorial board of the Wall Street Journal. morning Mr. Trump announced, but Mr. Trump may be refusing because he can’t admit to himself that he was a loser. He warned that of the possible Republican nominees, Mr. Trump was the most likely to produce a GOP loss and total power for the progressive left.

Indeed, among the growing ranks of Mr. Trump’s Republican critics, it’s a truism that Democrats most want him to run again, because of the damage he’s doing to his own party. In the midterm elections, most of the candidates he propelled into swing races lost. Just the day before his announcement, Kari Lake, a charismatic former TV presenter who promoted Mr. Trump’s lies that he won the 2020 election, was set to lose the Arizona gubernatorial race to a less dynamic but much more responsible Democrat, Katie Hobbs.

Sounding a defensive note, Mr Trump insisted that the citizens of our country have not yet realized how bad things are, but that I have no doubt that by 2024 it will unfortunately be much worse. .

Although most Americans constantly tell pollsters they don’t view the former president favourably, Mr Trump, who is 76, is starting the campaign for the Republican nomination in pole position, as an experienced candidate with a powerful fundraising device. The loyalty of his fervent supporters could ensure him the nomination, especially if several rivals were to share the opposing vote. If Mr Trump loses the nomination, some Republicans fear he will refuse to admit it is happening and then turn his supporters against the party standard bearer.

An Economist/YouGov poll shows Republicans and Republican-leaning independents would prefer Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, who easily won re-election midterm, over Mr. Trump by 46% to 40%. Statewide polls by the conservative Club for Growth showed Mr. DeSantis also leading Mr. Trump by double digits in the two states that hold the first Republican primaries, Iowa and New Hampshire. They also showed Mr. DeSantis a 26-point lead in Florida, which is also Mr. Trump’s home. The Club for Growth, a former ally of Mr. Trump, clearly wanted to dissuade him from running. Its chairman, David McIntosh, said Republican primary voters recognize that Trump’s slurs against Republicans are hollow and counterproductive.

Prior to his announcement, Mr. Trump attacked both Mr. DeSantis and another potential rival, Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, implicitly warning them of the treatment they could expect if they showed up. Neither man responded in kind, but when asked about Mr. Trump’s criticism at a Nov. 15 press conference, Mr. DeSantis advised people to go check out the dashboard from the mid-term.

No one else is expected to announce a candidacy for months. Other possible runners include Mike Pompeo, who served as Mr Trump’s secretary of state, and Mike Pence, the former vice president. Mr. Pence told ABC on Nov. 13 that Mr. Trump endangered me, my family, and everyone on Capitol Hill with his reckless speech to protesters who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Also on Nov. 13, The New York Times reported that a former Mr. Trump chief of staff, John F. Kelly, had said that Mr. Trump wanted the Internal Revenue Service to investigate people he believed to be enemies. Then, on Nov. 14, a House committee investigating the former president found that six foreign nations had spent more than $750,000 at his Washington hotel trying to influence his foreign policy. Mr. Trump is also under investigation by federal and state authorities over his actions leading up to Jan. 6, his business dealings, his attempts to overturn the election results and his failure to turn over classified documents after. leaving the White House. The announcement of his candidacy complicates at least some of these investigations.

