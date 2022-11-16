After the Biden-Xi summit, prepare for a much more active Xi Jinping

At the dawn of the Cold War, the Truman administration acted boldly, in what historians would later call the 100 days of 1947 from President Trumans’ March 12 announcement of what would become the Truman doctrine to Secretary of State George Marshalls on June 5, the outline of the Marshall Plan to rebuild Europe.

During this period, Truman provided the guiding principle for this conflict: the United States would fight communist expansion and would stand with any state that did the same. The Marshall Plan offered tangible and immediate support to the allies. But it was more than economic aid. It was also an ideological weapon that forced Joseph Stalin to ban the participation of states under his control; indeed, it forced the Czechoslovaks to reconsider their decision to join. The plan functioned as an economic and ideological threat because it emphasized the difference between the United States and its allies and the Soviets and theirs.

Although President Biden says there is not a need for another Cold War, this time with China, his first face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping since Biden became president in three hours discussion Monday at the G-20 in Bali must be placed in the context of history. It was far too superficial to provide more than an examination of the tension points in the relationship that are dreadful. These include Xi’s threats against the United States, its allies and Taiwan, advanced more recently to the 20th Communist Party of China. Congress; China’s tacit support for Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine when China and Russia announcement their boundless partnership in February, shortly before the Russian attack; China’s gross human rights violations, including genocide Muslims from Xinjiang; and its territorial expansion and coercive diplomacy in the East and South China Seas and against India.

In addition, major trade disputes remain a source of tension for both countries, most recently for China, with the Biden administrations’ announcement on October 21 regarding the restriction Chinese companies’ lack of access to needed semiconductor supplies, hampering Xi’s efforts to make China self-sufficient in these technologies.

Xi’s efforts to establish parity with the United States, as in his remarks noting that the world expects the United States and China to work with all countries to secure world peace, are predictable and constitute a constant component of Xi’s ideological war. However brief their encounter, Bidens’ language regarding the two sides in determining where the red lines lie is alarming. The United States should know with certainty what its interests are with regard to China and its global interests, how it will deter threats against those interests, and should have already conveyed to Beijing the red lines that it must not cross, for example a attack on Taiwan.

The United States should expect Xi to enter his own period of great activity akin to Truman’s 100 Days in 1947. This is in part evidenced in his travel schedule. Since mid-October, Xi has gone from 20e Party Congress to the Biden meeting, the G20 plenary meeting, an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting and a visit to Thailand. More substantially, Xi has had a string of successes, starting with the memorable 20e Party Congress where he won another term, demonstrating that the Chinese Communist Party is the Xi Party. He fully controls the party and has provided his program in substance, that China can lead the world; its communist ideology is immutable and indomitable; and the main enemy of the party, the United States, will be defeated and Taiwan conquered.

Having built a base for action over decades, China under Xi will aim to achieve these goals in a time of great activity. As a result, the world is entering an even more dangerous period. The Biden administration must anticipate that Xi is about to bring about a permanent change in the international order and in American interests. It is incumbent on the Biden presidency to provide the leadership as the world seeks to control China’s ambitious agenda. Xi’s aggressive statements must be countered, so as not to embolden him or falsely suggest that he has a window of opportunity to act, or that the United States will not support allies such as Australia. and Japan or will not be held with key partners such as India and Taiwan. to defeat Xi’s ambitions.

Despite Midterm Victories, Battle Against Christian Nationalism Continues Congress Must Stop Bypassing EPA Enforcement



Faced with an energetic enemy that has a plan to defeat the United States, the Biden administration must rise to the great task. It’s more than responding to specific US vulnerabilities or trying to target one of the Chinas. It requires providing a strategy, an organizing principle that guides the American government and the American people, and around which the United States and the world can rally to defeat communism.

The need is as urgent and salient as Trumans was in the spring of 1947. Truman laid the groundwork for the defeat of the Soviet Union, and Biden must do so with China. The administration must work with Congress to define and explain the struggle with the Chinese Communist Party, to deter Xi’s aggressive stance and move forward to defeat his goals. While Xi’s resolve is firm and he is backed by his accomplishments within his party, he and party leaders have deep vulnerabilities, including a lack of legitimacy to rule the Chinese people, on which Biden could capitalize.

Bradley A. Thayer is Director of China Policy at Security Policy Center in Washington. He is the co-author of Understanding the Chinese Threat.