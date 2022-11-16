Dubai-based businessman talks about selling Toshakhana gifts by Farah Gogi on behalf of Imran Khan





LONDON/DUBAI: An expensive Graff wristwatch worth at least Rs 2 billion donated by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sold by Farah Gogi and Shahzad Akbar to Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor.

Zahoor, the Norwegian-Pakistani millionaire, claims he has evidence to prove he bought the rare watch and three other Toshakhana gifts from Farhat Shahzadi, also known as Farah Gogi, for 7.5 million dirhams cash.

The businessman appeared on Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath on Geo News to show proof of purchase along with all the Toshakhana gifts he now owns.

The businessman alleged that he was then blackmailed and that fake money laundering cases were registered against him by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at the request of Shahzad Akbar after refusing to listen to the demands of his ex-wife Sophia Mirza.

In an affidavit, Zahoor states: I Umar Farooq, S/O late Zahoor Ahmed, resident of R/o (address according to CNIC) House No D-102/1, Block-4, Clifton Karachi, currently residing in Muhammad Bin Rashid City , District One, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) solemnly affirm and swear that I was introduced to Mrs. Farhat Shahzadi by Mr. Shehzad Akbar and purchased the following ornaments, Jewelry SET 2 by Graff from Mrs. Farhat Shahzadi having CNIC No 35201-2625741-8 and passport No BP5147413 for seven million and five hundred thousand dirhams AED (7,500,000 AED) paid in cash.

Zahoor’s affidavit lists the four gifts he bought from Farah Gogi, which were given to former Prime Minister Imran Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Gifts mentioned include Diamond MasterGraff Tourbillon Minute Repeater with Makkah Map Dial GM2751, Diamond Cufflinks with 2.12ct H IF and 2.11ct I IF Round Diamonds GR46899, Diamond Gent’s Ring 7.20cts, VVSl Rose Gold Pen Set with Pave Diamonds and Enamel Mecca Map.

Zahoor, who is the Republic of Liberia’s Goodwill Ambassador, said it was March 2019 when former Accountability Minister Shahzad Akbar introduced him to Gogi and told him he should meet her during from a visit to Dubai and looking at the rare unwanted gifts she wanted to sell.

He says that when he met Gogi and saw the gifts, he was immediately interested as these items are rare and priceless.

Gogi was frank. She told me the story of these gifts and told me that they were given to Prime Minister Imran Khan by the Saudi Crown Prince and that she wanted to sell them on behalf of Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Begum. She told me that Akbar asked her to meet me in Dubai.

After verifying the authenticity of the items, I did not negotiate the price. I paid her everything she asked for because these gifts are priceless. As soon as the payment was made, Gogi reported to Akbar on the phone that the deal was done and thanked him for introducing it to me. Akbar thanked me for buying Toshakhana’s gifts and asked me not to tell anyone about this matter. I agreed.

Zahoor says things remained calm until Akbar contacted him again and spoke on behalf of Sophia Mirza, Zahoor’s former wife, asking him to send their two daughters back to Pakistan.

Zahoor and Sophia have been embroiled in legal battles over custody of their twin daughters for about 14 years. Akbar, known as Umar Farooq, threatened him to send his daughters to Pakistan and settle the dispute with Sophia on his terms or face the consequences.

Zahoor said: I refused to be blackmailed and a campaign of terror was launched against me by Akbar. He used the FIA ​​to register fake cases of international financial crimes. Unfortunately, my biggest mistake was buying this expensive watch because I was reported as a wealthy person and an extortion campaign started against me using all government bodies including the cabinet of the former prime minister, who gave general approval to Akbar to go after me. Interpol was misused to try to extradite me to Pakistan through a red notice.

According to Zahoor, Akbar lied to Imran Khan’s cabinet and obtained permission to file bogus criminal charges against him in collusion with his ex-wife Sophia.

Zahoor, the Norwegian-Pakistani millionaire poses with the gifts he bought from Farah Gogi. Exclusive photo provided by the author

“FIA Corporate Crime Circle Lahore has also opened an investigation against me for allegations of fraud and money laundering of around Rs 16 billion on the complaint of my ex-wife who was blackmailing me. My name has been placed on the exit control list; non-bailable warrants in one of the FIRs were obtained from the Court without fulfilling the legal requirements and on the basis of the said non-bailable warrants, my passport and my CNIC were put blacklisted and red warrants were issued by Interpol by the National Crime Bureau Pakistan for arresting me now to tell the truth to Pakistanis about the kind of people who held high office in Pakistan.

PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi had withheld all 112 gifts worth Rs 142.02 million from the Toshakhana from the Government of Pakistan paying less than Rs 40 million only.

PTI denies link between Farah Gogis and sale

A PTI source said Farhat Shahzadi denied any involvement in the deal. She has made no public statement but Shahzad Akbar took to Twitter to deny the allegations against him.

Shahzad Akbar said he had never met or spoken to Zahoor. He said that Zahoor filed a complaint against him at the Islamabad Secretariat Police Station.

He registered a bogus case against me although the law says no case can be registered unless a person is in the country, he added. He said Zahoor was a wanted man by the FIA ​​but his case was closed by the current government.

Shireen Mazari said: A wanted man, a criminal and we must take his word for it! To joke! Earlier this morning, Dictator Zia’s man, General (Retired) Chishti, gave a bizarre presser to try to target Imran Khan, followed by this drama. Desperation is largely written, especially when nothing works.

Former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary said Imran Khan bought the watch following due process.

This is reflected in his tax returns and in the declarations of the electoral commission. The person Geo and Jang interviewed has no direct or indirect relationship with Imran Khan; the watch was not sold to him.

PTI made several allegations against Zahoor, including his photos with some retired generals and alleged that the current government was behind him.

Former PTI minister Faisal Vawda said he met Zahoor with a Dubai sheikh on Imran Khan’s instructions.

Referring to his viral photo, Vawda said he met Zahoor in his ministry office on the instructions of then Prime Minister Imran Khan and the meeting brought together four other ministers, including senior officials .

Exclusive thumbnail image shows gifts received by former Prime Minister Imran Khan from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is provided by the author

