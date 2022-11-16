There is a huge difference between India before 2014 and after 2014: Prime Minister Modi tells Indian Diaspora in Indonesia





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a community agenda on the sidelines of the G20 summit, in Bali, Indonesia, November 15, 2022 | Photo credit: PTI

On November 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed there was a huge difference between pre-2014 and post-2014 India, saying the country was now moving forward at “unprecedented speed and scale”. , while pointing out that it was now the fastest growing major. economy and at the forefront in several sectors. The prime minister also played drums as he arrived to engage with members of the Indian diaspora in Indonesia on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Read | The importance of the G-20 summit in Bali Amid cheers and chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, a huge crowd of people dressed in Indian attire and turbans greeted Prime Minister Modi with clasped hands as he arrived at the venue to interact with the Indian community . Mr Modi joined in the festivities and played drums for a while alongside the drummers Addressing the Diaspora, Mr Modi said India is a beacon of hope for the world in the 21st century. “Today, India is the fastest growing major economy in the world,” Modi said amid a round of applause. The Prime Minister said India is now number one in digital transactions, global fintech, IT outsourcing, smartphone data consumption and vaccine manufacturing. And this has become possible because “India today does not think small. Today, India is moving forward at unprecedented scale and speed,” he said. “We don’t dream small anymore. Since 2014, we’ve opened more than 320 million bank accounts. More than the population of the United States,” he said. Mr Modi said Indonesia was lucky to gain independence two years before India and India had a lot to learn from Indonesia. He said India had stood firmly with Indonesia during its “difficult times”, while acknowledging the shared heritage and culture between the two countries. Mr Modi recalled the devastating 2018 earthquake in Indonesia and New Delhi, launching the massive operation “Operation Samudra Maitri” for humanitarian aid. Prime Minister Modi said India-Indonesia relations were strong during good and bad times. In 2018, when Mr Modi visited Jakarta, he said that India and Indonesia might be 90 nautical miles apart, but in reality, “we are not 90 nautical miles but 90 nautical miles”. “At a time when the great Ram Temple is taking shape in India, we also remember with pride the Ramayana tradition of Indonesia,” he said. Modi added that on August 15, India celebrated 75 years of independence, while Indonesia’s Independence Day comes two days after India’s on August 17. However, at the same time, he said, in its 75-year long development journey, India can also bring a lot to Indonesia. “India’s talent, technology, innovation and industry have forged an identity in the world. Many of the world’s leading companies now have Indian-born CEOs,” Mr Modi said. Mr Modi is here to attend the G20 summit at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo. India is currently part of the G20 troika (current, previous and incoming G20 presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy and India.

