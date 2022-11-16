Donald Trump announces his candidacy to run for President of the United States in 2024 DW 11/16/2022





Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced his intention to run for the White House again in the 2024 presidential election.

“I am announcing my candidacy for President of the United States tonight,” Trump told the audience at his Mar-a-Lago club during the launch of his candidacy. “America’s comeback begins now.”

Earlier in the day, his aides filed paperwork with the US Federal Election Commission to create a committee called “Donald J. Trump for President 2024.”

“Everyone was thriving”

In his speech, Trump defended his legacy of tearing up trade deals, foreign policy, border control and his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In four short years, everyone was doing great. Everyone was thriving like never before,” Trump said of his tenure, saying that under his unique 4-year term, the United States enjoyed “decades ” of peace.

He also hinted that China interfered in the 2020 election, in which he lost.

Trump has claimed that Biden has undermined Trump’s legacy since taking office.

“For millions of Americans, the two years under Joe Biden were a time of pain, hardship and despair,” he said, citing inflation, gas prices, energy shortages , the supposed loss of border control and withdrawal from Afghanistan.

He claimed that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would never have happened had he been in power.

He defended the Republicans’ midterm turnout, during which they failed to gain control of the Senate. But he said two more years of Biden would open voters’ eyes to the benefits of a Trump presidency.

Trump once targeted migrants, saying, “We’re poisoned” and claimed that crime waves in American cities had left “sinks of blood.”

He pledged to support the death penalty for drug traffickers, term limits for lawmakers and promised to rehire military personnel who had been discharged for refusing COVID-19 vaccines. 19.

Trump defies Republican call for change

Trump’s statement comes after speculation intensified in recent months that he intended to run for president again. It also comes as Republicans close in on the 218 seats they need to secure a majority in the House of Representatives.

The former president’s announcement to run as a Republican candidate comes despite disappointing results from candidates he backed in last week’s midterm legislative elections.

Many Republicans blame him for their party’s poorer-than-expected performance.

Some in the GOP want a changing of the guard, with many eyeing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, especially after his recent resounding victory, as the Republican Party’s next presidential nomination in 2024.

Other candidates in the fray include his own former vice president, Mike Pence, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Investigations against the former president

The former president’s push for another term in the White House also comes at a time when he is facing a subpoena from Congress regarding his role in the attack on the US Capitol by his supporters on January 6, 2021, as well than a criminal investigation by the Department of Justice. in his possession of official papers seized when he left office. Trump’s speech made no mention of the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.

In Georgia, the Trump campaign is under investigation for trying to influence the 2020 results.

Additionally, Trump’s namesake company allegedly engaged in years of false accounting by deceiving banks about the value of its assets, according to a lawsuit filed against him in New York by Attorney General Letitia James.

The Trump Organization faces tax evasion charges.

He had always denied any wrongdoing and called the investigations politically motivated.

Trump was the first US president to be impeached twice, but was acquitted both times by Senate Republicans.

“Trump failed America”

Biden responded Wednesday to Trump’s announcement of a new White House bid by saying the Republican had “failed” his country during his tenure.

“Donald Trump has let America down,” Biden said in a tweet.

A video accompanying Biden’s tweet accused Trump of “rigging the economy for the wealthy,” “attacking health care,” “coddling extremists,” “attacking women’s rights,” and “attacking women’s rights.” ‘incite a violent mob’ to try to undo his 2020 election loss to Biden.

Trump reluctantly left office at the end of his term, claiming without providing evidence that voter fraud allowed Biden’s election to secure a victory over him. Some 60 court cases have dismissed claims by Trump allies alleging fraud in the 2020 election.

If re-elected, Trump would be the only second president to serve non-consecutive terms, after Grover Cleveland, elected in 1884 and 1892.

jsi, ss/aw (AP, Reuters, AFP)

